The BBC star at the centre of allegations that they paid a teenager for sexually explicit images has been named as newsreader Huw Edwards.

Edwards is one of the broadcaster's best-known presenters and has been the face for the BBC for two decades. He is also one of the corporation's top-earning stars, topping the 2023 earning list for journalists.

The journalist has also been vocal about his battle with mental health in the past. His wife revealed in the statement naming him at the presenter at the heart of the allegations that he has been hospitalised after "another serious episode" in the aftermath of the scandal first reported by The Sun.

Here's everything you need to know about the life and career of BBC journalist Huw Edwards.

Who is Huw Edwards?

Huw Edwards, 61, is one of the biggest and best-known names on the BBC’s news coverage, having worked for the corporation for four decades. He has been a mainstay as a main presenter on the BBC’s flagship news programme News At Ten, a role he has held for the past 20 years.

Throughout his career, he has been the face of the BBC for major world events, most notably announcing the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022. He also anchored historical moments such as the inauguration of Barack Obama, the royal weddings of Prince William and Kate and Prince Harry and Meghan, and the coronation of King Charles earlier this year.

Edwards was born and raised in Wales, later studying at Cardiff University. His first job in the industry was with the BBC in 1984, joining as a news trainee before later moving into the role of parliamentary correspondent for BBC Wales.

Huw Edwards has been with the BBC for four decades. (Credit: Getty Images)

He went on to present the BBC News at Six from 1994 to 2003 before moving to the ten o’clock edition of the show.

In 2021, Edwards spoke out for the first time about his battles with mental health issues. During a documentary, he said that he had bouts of depression since 2002 which had left him “bedridden”.

He supports mental health charities such as Mind and Shawmind Foundation, telling the ‘Fortunately…with Fi and Jane’ podcast that his public declaration of living with depression came as he felt it was a “complete hypocrisy” to support the charities without revealing why. He added: “I also felt that it might be in someway helpful to people if I opened up about it and say, ‘You can do a job and you can be successful’, whether it’s just reading a bit of autocue or doing whatever it is… while also dealing with issues like that.”

Who is Huw Edwards wife?

Edwars is married to television producer Vicky Flind. Flind has been involved with various current affairs programmes, having worked for many years at the BBC before joining ITV.

Her credits include editing politics programmes such as This Week and Peston.

The couple have five children together and live in Dulwich, London.

How much is Huw Edwards worth?

Being one of the BBC’s best-known faces, Edwards is also one of the broadcaster’s highest-earners. He is currently the highest earning BBC journalist, with a pay bracket of £435,00-£439,999 according to newly released figures.

In 2018, he was reported to have taken a pay cut after it was revealed that there was a pay disparity between male and female stars.