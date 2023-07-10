BBC viewers were left puzzled on Monday (10 July) when they saw Ben Thompson accompany Sally Nugent on the famous red sofa

Beloved presenter Jon Kay has left viewers in a fit of worry after he was a no-show on Monday (10 July) morning's episode of BBC Breakfast, as the popular news programme underwent a major shake-up.

Things were looking rather different when fans turned on their telly, as typically Sally Nugent joins Jon Kay on the famous big red sofa every Monday to Wednesday. Then to end the week, Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt work from Thursday to Saturday, leaving two stand-ins to take the reigns for a special show on a Sunday.

But Jon Kay was nowhere to be seen, as Ben Thompson accompanied Sally Nugent. This has raised concerns that maybe the Kingston upon Hull-born BBC star had left the show or taken a break from the hotseat.

Jon Kay has been a member of the BBC Breakfast team since 2010 and became a permanent fixture of the show last July when he replaced Dan Walker following his departure. He has worked at the broadcaster for 30 years and is married to former BBC reporter and presenter Francesca Kasteliz.

Here is everything you need to know about Jon Kay's future at BBC Breakfast and the real reason behind his absence on Monday.

Why was Jon Kay not on BBC Breakfast today?

To quash any fears or concerns that Jon Kay has left his role at BBC Breakfast, the presenter took to social media to confirm that he is taking a pre-planned break from the programme.

In a Twitter post written on Sunday (11 July), Jon Kay explained: "Enjoying some extra sleep and long-planned annual leave with the family, so no need to set my alarm clock tomorrow morning. Back on the red sofa with my BBC Breakfast family in Salford in two weeks’ time."

Fans took to the comments to wish the 53-year-old well, with one user replying: "Looking forward to seeing you back in two weeks' time," while another added: "Enjoy you time off, you and sally are great together. Look forward to seeing back in the mornings!"

When will Jon Kay return to BBC Breakfast?