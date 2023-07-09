A male BBC presenter has been suspended following allegations that he paid a teenager more than £35,000 over a period of three years in exchange for explicit pictures. (Photo by Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed they have received "initial contact" from BBC following allegations that a presenter paid a teenager for explicit photos.

The Beeb have said that the man has been suspended as the broadcaster conducts an investigation. Director-General Tim Davie said he is “wholly condemning the unsubstantiated rumours being made on the internet about some of our presenting talent”.

In a statement, a Met Police spokesperson said: “The Met has received initial contact from the BBC in relation to this matter, but no formal referral or allegation has been made.

“We will require additional information before determining what further action should follow.”

In a note sent to staff and seen by the PA news agency, Mr Davie said the corporation takes “all such allegations incredibly seriously”.

The note further said: “The BBC became aware of a complaint in May; the BBC investigations team have been looking into this since it was raised and have been actively following up. New allegations, of a different nature, were put to us on Thursday, and in addition to our own enquiries we have also been in touch with external authorities, in line with our protocols.

“I can also confirm that we have suspended a member of staff.”