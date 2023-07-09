BBC has taken the unnamed presenter off air following the claims

BBC HQ: The broadcaster said it took "any allegations very seriously" after a well-known presenter was taken off the air amid claims they paid a teenager for explicit photos. PIC: CC.

It is “deeply unfair” BBC presenters are being forced to say they are not the man at the centre of claims a teenager was allegedly paid for explicit pictures, SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has said.

The broadcaster has been caught up in a scandal this weekend after The Sun reported that a unnamed presenter had been pulled from the air amid allegations he paid a 17-year-old £35,000 for explicit photos. The Beeb have been urged to take "swift action" following the claims.

Speaking to the Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme on Sky News, Mr Flynn said the BBC has a responsibility to be transparent, adding: “I think that as a public sector broadcaster, they perhaps have a duty to the public to make clear that where someone has acted inappropriately, which is the suggestion here, they have firstly taken action and, if they’ve not taken action, that it’s very clear as to why that is.”

He added: “I think it’s ridiculous that you have to see the likes of Gary Lineker tweeting that he’s not the person involved here. For them as individuals that is deeply unfair, particularly given the seriousness of the issue.”

Every star that has denied being unnamed presenter

Gary Lineker

A number of BBC stars publicly said they were not the presenter at the centre of the allegations, amid heavy speculation about their identity on social media.

Match of the Day host, Gary Lineker tweeted: “Hate to disappoint the haters but it’s not me.”

Rylan Clark

The former Celebrity Big Brother winner has also denied being the unnamed presenter. He wote: “Not sure why my name’s floating about but re that story in the Sun – that ain’t me babe. I’m currently filming a show in Italy for the BBC, so take my name out ya mouths.”

Jeremy Vine

Jeremy Vine said: “Just to say I’m very much looking forward to hosting my radio show on Monday — whoever the ‘BBC Presenter’ in the news is, I have the same message for you as Rylan did earlier: it certainly ain’t me.

Nicky Campbell

Nicky Campbell suggested he had contacted police about being mentioned online in connection with the story. He tweeted a screenshot which featured the Metropolitan Police logo and the words: “Thank you for contacting the Metropolitan Police Service to report your crime.”

He wrote: “I think it’s important to take a stand. There’s just too many of these people on social media. Thanks for your support friends.”

Dan Walker

He tweeted on Sunday (9 July) morning: "Very odd to see people still naming BBC presenters who they think are involved in the latest scandal.