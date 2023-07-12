Edwards' wife says she identified him "out of concern for his mental well-being, and to protect our children"

One of the BBC's highest paid presenters is receiving in-patient hospital care, his wife says, as she named Huw Edwards as the man at the centre of the recent explicit photo allegations.

The broadcaster confirmed on Sunday (9 July) that it had suspended one of its male presenters and been in contact with the police after allegations were raised that he had paid a vulnerable teen over £30,000 for explicit images over a three-year period. Fresh claims were also put forward by The Sun, alleging that the star also broke Covid-19 lockdown rules in February 2021 to meet up with a 23-year-old.

On Wednesday evening (12 July), long-time BBC presenter Huw Edwards was named by his wife - TV producer Vicky Flind - as the man at the centre of the allegations, after other BBC staff and fellow journalists called on him to identify himself "for the good of his colleagues".

At the same time, the Metropolitan Police also announced Edwards was found not to have committed any criminal offences.

BBC news anchor Huw Edwards has been named as the presenter at the centre of the scandal (Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Vicky Flind's statement in full:

“In light of the recent reporting regarding the ‘BBC Presenter’ I am making this statement on behalf of my husband Huw Edwards, after what have been five extremely difficult days for our family. I am doing this primarily out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children.

“Huw is suffering from serious mental health issues. As is well documented, he has been treated for severe depression in recent years.

“The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters, he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving in-patient hospital care where he’ll stay for the foreseeable future.

“Once well enough to do so, he intends to respond to the stories that have been published. To be clear Huw was first told that there were allegations being made against him last Thursday.

“In the circumstances and given Huw’s condition I would like to ask that the privacy of my family and everyone else caught up in these upsetting events is respected.