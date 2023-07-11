The young person at the centre of the controversy has insisted “nothing inappropriate or unlawful” took place between them and the unnamed presenter

BBC director-general Tim Davie is set to face media questions on Tuesday (11 July) on the Sun newspaper’s report that a presenter has allegedly paid a teenager for sexually explicit photos.

The unnamed BBC star has been accused of paying a teenager more than £35,000 in exchange for sexual images.

The lawyer representing the young person said the claim, which was made by their parents, was “rubbish”.

Davie is due to face the media for a scheduled briefing following the release of the firm’s annual report of its performance over the last 12 months.

The report will typically reveal the pay packages of the firm’s top earners with Davie expected to answer questions surrounding this, however it is likely that the continued controversy will dominate this year’s agenda.

BBC boss to be questioned by media over presenter scandal today. (Photo: Getty Images)

The Met Police has said it is "assessing information" following a meeting with the BBC while the broadcasting company said it takes any allegations “seriously”.

In a letter sent on Monday (10 July) to the BBC, the lawyer said the young person had sent a message to the paper on Friday (7 July) via WhatsApp saying the statement made by their mother was "totally wrong and there was no truth to it".

Nonetheless, the Sun newspaper proceeded to publish the "inappropriate article”, the letter said.

In response, a spokesperson for the Sun told the BBC the paper had reported a story about "two very concerned parents who made a complaint to the BBC about the behaviour of a presenter and the welfare of their child".

It added that it had seen evidence to back the mother’s claims.

The lawyer has said press reporting had amounted to an invasion of privacy and criticised both the Sun and the BBC for not contacting their client.

The lawyer wrote: "Nobody from the Sun newspaper appears to have made any attempt to contact our client prior to the publication of the allegations on Friday 6 July”.

After the BBC disclosed parts of the young persons legal letter, the Sun published a new story on Monday evening with the mother and step-father who had made the claims confirming they stand by their allegations.

The article reported that the step-father went to police about the matter but was told "they couldn’t do anything as they said it wasn’t illegal".

The BBC said on Sunday that a staff member had been suspended but it did not identify him. The individual, who was said to be 17 when the payments began, has also not been identified.

The Sun reported that the presenter at the centre of the claims he paid a teenager for explicit pictures allegedly appeared in his underwear in a video call.

The young person’s mother told The Sun she saw a picture of the presenter on her child’s phone in which he was “sitting on a sofa in his house in his underwear” and she said she was told it was “a picture from some kind of video call”.

