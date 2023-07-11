BBC presenter 'sent threatening messages' to second young person

The second person, in their early 20s, says they met the presenter on a dating app before their conversations moved to other platforms

A second young person has claimed they felt threatened by messages they received from a BBC presenter facing allegations he paid a teenager for sexually explicit photos.

The as-of-yet unnamed BBC star has been taken off air, after the Sun newspaper reported that he had allegedly paid a teenager more than £35,000 in exchange for sexual images - with the young person's parents claiming they had tried to complain to the BBC in the past.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A lawyer for the young person has disputed these claims, however their parents have stood by them. BBC has also paused its internal investigation while the Metropolitan Police make inquiries.

According to the BBC, the second person - in their early 20s - met the presenter on a dating app before their conversations moved to other platforms.

A second young person has claimed they felt threatened by messages they received from a BBC presenter facing allegations he paid a teenager for sexually explicit photos (Getty Images)

The presenter then revealed his identity and asked the young person not to tell anyone. When the young person later posted online alluding to having had contact with a BBC presenter, they claimed the presenter concerned then sent a number of “threatening messages”.

The BBC reports it has seen these messages, and confirmed they came from a phone number belonging to the presenter. The young person felt “threatened” by the messages and “remain scared”, the broadcaster reported.

Advertisement

Advertisement

BBC News said it had contacted the presenter via his lawyer but had received no response to the allegations.

It also said that while the young person had spoken to BBC News, they were not believed to have made a formal complaint.

Earlier on Tuesday (11 July), BBC director-general Tim Davie said he has ordered a review to “assess how some complaints are red flagged up the organisation”, following the incident. Mr Davie said he was first informed of the allegations seven weeks after the family first complained about the presenter to the BBC, when the newspaper said it would be publishing its front page story.