Highest paid BBC presenters: top male salaries revealed - full list including Gary Lineker and Huw Edwards

Match of the Day presenters once again dominate the billing with Gary Lineker being the top earner for the fifth year in a row

Ethan Evans
By Ethan Evans
1 hour ago

The BBC's highest paid male stars have been revealed, according to the British broadcaster's financial records from last year.

Match of the Day presenters once again dominate the billing with Gary Lineker being the top earner for the fifth year in a row. It comes just months after the former Tottenham and Barcelona footballer's BBC future was up in the air following a controversial tweet which saw him compare the government's asylum policy to Nazi Germany.

Salaries published do not include all the presenters, actors and other workers that work at the corporation. This is because BBC Studios, which acts as the BBC's commercial arm, does not have to reveal its own stars' earnings.

Here is everything you need to know about the top male earners at the BBC, including a full list and the salary range that they are taking home.

The BBC's highest earning male stars have been revealed - Credit: GettyThe BBC's highest earning male stars have been revealed - Credit: Getty
Highest paid BBC male presenters

Below is a full list of the BBC's top 10 earning male presenters, with their salaries revealed within a range:

  • Gary Lineker - £1,350,000 to £1,354,999
  • Alan Shearer - £450,000 to £454,999
  • Steve Wright - £450,000 to £454,999
  • Stephen Nolan - £415,000 to £419,999
  • Huw Edwards - £410,000 to £414,999
  • Scott Mills - £400,000 to £404,999
  • Greg James - £390,000 to £394,999
  • Ken Bruce - £385,000 to £389,999
  • George Alagiah - £325,000 to £329,999
  • Amol Rajan - £325,000 to £329,999

