The BBC's highest paid male stars have been revealed, according to the British broadcaster's financial records from last year.

Match of the Day presenters once again dominate the billing with Gary Lineker being the top earner for the fifth year in a row. It comes just months after the former Tottenham and Barcelona footballer's BBC future was up in the air following a controversial tweet which saw him compare the government's asylum policy to Nazi Germany.

Salaries published do not include all the presenters, actors and other workers that work at the corporation. This is because BBC Studios, which acts as the BBC's commercial arm, does not have to reveal its own stars' earnings.

Here is everything you need to know about the top male earners at the BBC, including a full list and the salary range that they are taking home.

Highest paid BBC male presenters

Below is a full list of the BBC's top 10 earning male presenters, with their salaries revealed within a range: