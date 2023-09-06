When Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 it marked the end of an era, literally

King Charles, the Queen's son, immediately took control of the throne upon her death. It came after she reigned for 70 years as the symbolic head of the United Kingdom and the Church of England.

The vast majority of people in the UK and globally have lived all or most of their life during her reign.

It's been a big change in the past year but British money, stamps, passports, and the national anthem have all adjusted to the new monarch and the new era.

King Charles III will address the nation before leading the national period of mourning (image: AFP/Getty Images)

What was the new Elizabethan age?

The New Elizabethan age was the time during which Queen Elizabeth reigned, from her accession on the death of her father King George VI in 1952, to her death on 8 September 2022.

The first Elizabethan era was the time of the reign of Queen Elizabeth I, the daughter of King Henry VIII, from 1558-1603.

Both queens reigned over a period of significant change for the country. Queen Elizabeth II met with 13 of the last 14 US presidents who were in office during her reign, the first of whom was Harry Truman.

The Queen was served by 15 Prime Ministers, the latest of whom was Liz Truss

She has also been served by 15 Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom, having formally appointed Liz Truss just two days before her death.

The time of Elizabeth II’s reign has been characterised by great social change and technological progress. In a tribute to the late queen, Truss said: “Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built.

“Our country has grown and flourished under her reign. Britain is the great country it is today because of her.”

Labour leader Keir Starmer said: “Our Elizabethan age may be over but her legacy will live on forever.”

What era are we in now?

When Queen Elizabeth II died, Prince Charles immediately became King Charles III, with this being confirmed in his coronation which took place in May 2023.

When Charles became King, the UK moved from the new Elizabethan age into the New Carolean age.

This follows the name given to the reign of King Charles II, who was King of England, Scotland and Ireland from 1660 - 1685. The period is better known as the Restoration because it follows a period when there was no king.

The reign of King Charles I, who reigned from 1625 until his execution in 1649 was known as the Caroline era.

The name for these eras comes from the Latin name for Charles, Carolus.

Following the accession of King Charles III, the former PM Liz Truss said “"His Majesty, King Charles III bears an awesome responsibility that he now carries for all of us.

"Our New Carolean age. The crown endures, our nation endures, and in that spirit I say God save the King."

The New Carolean age will cover the period from Charles' accession on 8 September until his death.