The ancient posy ring was found on farm land in Radcliffe on Trent, Nottinghamshire (SWNS)

A rare posy ring 'buried by the Sheriff of Nottingham' in the 16th century has sold at auction for nearly £14,000. The gold band which was found in a Nottinghamshire field is thought to have belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham or one of his relatives and was discovered near another signet ring and several coins.

A posy - or 'posie' - ring is a gold ring placed on a finger that has a short inscription on its surface. The ring, made around 1560, is inscribed with a mystery message: ‘I Meane Ryght’ on the inside.

Andy Taylor, 57, from Lincoln, found the ring which weighs 15g during a metal detecting event on farmland at Radcliffe-on-Trent, Nottinghamshire, back in 2020.

On October 6, the ring was bought by an international buyer at auction for £13,776 - more than five times the estimate of between £2,500-£3,500.

Andy, who works for a water company, said: “The result surpassed anything I could have imagined. I hope the new owner is pleased with their purchase of such an amazing piece of history.

The 16th century posy ring. (SWNS)

“I found the ring on a sunny July day in 2020. It was so hot, I decided to go back to my car to fetch my drink. I was lucky. Just as I turned back, I picked up a lovely strong signal.

“I dug a divot in the sandy soil and there was the ring, just looking at me. It was an exciting find. When that signal goes off you never know whether it will be a ring-pull or ancient treasure.”

Just five minutes after finding the ring, fellow metal detectorist Graham Harrison, 65, also struck gold.

The retired merchant navy engineer officer found a signet ring believed to belong to a former Sheriff of Nottingham. The band bore the crest of the Jenison family who served as Sheriffs of Nottingham in the 1680s and it sold for £8,500 at Hansons' Auctioneers in March last year.

Some coins were also discovered in the area on the same day.

Recalling the discoveries, Andy said: “I’m 95 per cent certain both the rings and coins belonged to the same person. They were all found within 10 square metres of each other.

“The land had been disturbed by a pipe being laid at some point, otherwise they might have been closer together. In my opinion it was a stash of valuables buried at the same time.

"Legend has it the Sheriff of Nottingham’s family hid valuables. I think the ring may have belonged to him or someone close to him. It appears to be a man’s posy ring, which is unusual.

Andy also added that the ring is the 'second largest ring of its type ever seen' according to a report he received from the British Museum.

He added: “I have never sold any of my metal detecting discoveries before but the ring would just have been stuck in a pot forever with my best finds. I wanted it to go to someone who would appreciate its historical value.”

Historians say the Jenisons made their fortune from valuables left in their safekeeping during the Civil War which were never reclaimed.

The Nottinghamshire branch of the Jenison family first appeared as the aldermen of Newark in 1580.

This theory was seemingly corroborated when a buried hoard of Civil War silver coins was unearthed in the same field where both rings were found.

Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioneers which sold the rings, said: “The posy ring generated an intense auction battle and a phenomenal result. Historical finds like this, buried for centuries in English soil, fascinate bidders all over the world.

“The ring was awash with intrigue thanks to its mystery message and possible connection to the Sheriff of Nottingham or Jenison family. Posy rings were often used as betrothal or wedding rings centuries ago. The weight of the ring sold indicates its owner was wealthy.