Ever dreamed of life in seclusion on a UK island where you can gaze far out into the ocean from your 30 acres of land? Well, me too.

Seeing how the other half lives will be just that for many of us. A dream, But we shouldn't let that stop us being nosey and having a look at life of luxury, right?

An absolutely stunning property has gone on the market on the Isle of Wight. The Grade II listed property named Woodlands Vale is located in the Edwardian resort village called 'Seaview', near the town of Ryde, and is a family home nestled within 30 acres of grounds with some statement features.

The home - which has a guide price of £3,950,000 - is rooted in history with its Victorian architecture and was built in the 1870s by celebrated architect Teulon. It was originally built for Lord Calthorpe - a Crime War veteran who was a close friend of Queen Victoria.

Information on the Knight Frank website reads: "Woodlands Vale seamlessly integrates its historical lineage with modern-day luxuries, presenting a grand and elegant interior with a welcoming and manageable layout. The house provides an abundance of space and light that caters to both entertaining and quiet relaxation.

"On the ground floor, an array of reception rooms beckons. Each has its unique charm and purpose, from the warmth of the intimate sitting room and playroom to more expansive spaces ideal for entertaining guests. Captivating views of the sea and the meticulously curated gardens can be enjoyed from every room."

Some of the captivating features of the property are its spiral staircase leading right to the top of the turret, a croquet lawn, a heated swimming pool, and its lush parkland.

Also in the property is a self-catered flat on the first floor which could be ideal for live-in staff or as guest accommodation. The wing on the first floor could also be used for various purposes including as a gym, or home offices.

After Prince Albert's death from typhoid fever in 1861, Queen Victoria spent an increasing amount of time at their home on the Isle of Wight and is said to have visited Woodlands Vale on a number of occasions.

