The former Chapel of the College of St Mark & St John (Thomas Nugent)

A stunning former Victorian chapel that has been converted into a luxury home equipped with a swimming pool and gym has gone on the market. The eye-catching five-bedroom London property doesn't come cheap though.

A guide price for the home has been set at a whopping £10 million, unsurprising given that it is located in the heart of the affluent Chelsea area of the UK capital, between Fulmham Road and King's Road. Originally built in 1841 as The Chapel at the College of St Mark and St John, the brickwork has been well-maintained to give the Grade II listed former chapel a fresh look.

It is thought that the building was originally converted sometime after 2017 when it was ringed by a high fence for construction works. Unique for the capital, the property - which is named St Marks House and is being sold by property agent Savills - is located in a district of central London where a number of green spaces can be found including Hyde Park, Kensington Gardens and Holland Park. You can see a tour inside the property on Savills' Instagram page.

Information on the Savills website where the property is listed reads: "St Mark's House, an exceptional and outstanding property across five floors, including a generous principal bedroom suite, a further four suites, off-street parking and enchanting gardens.

"The lower ground floor contains a large contemporary kitchen/breakfast room with a beautiful curved banquet dining area complete with a high specification of appliances and ample storage. This unique home features a range of living spaces at its heart, on this floor is a fantastic 35.4ft x 17.5ft sitting room complete with a games area which leads to a fully equipped cinema room with private bar, making this the ultimate entertaining floor of almost a thousand square feet.

"The contemporary interiors of St Mark's House have been carefully curated by Thorp Interior Design. Tactile finishes such as fabric-coated walls and custom woodwork offer warmth and elegance, while feature fireplaces and statement lighting add touches of drama and aesthetic excitement."