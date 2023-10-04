The Ballamanaugh Estate features an inddor swimming pool on its 932 acre plot

Peel, Isle of Man. The Isle of Man is a low-tax British Crown Dependency with a population of just 85 thousand in the Irish Sea off the west coast England (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Have you ever imagined a secluded life away from the hustle and bustle while living in luxury on an island with less than 85,000 inhabitants? Well, a property has come on the market to further fuel that dream and even become a reality for those with deep enough pockets.

The stunning Ballamanaugh Estate is available to buy and is considered 'one of the finest estates on the Isle of Man'.

Listed at a whopping £17.75 million, the property doesn't come cheap but is available as 6 lots.

Some of it's notable features across its 932 acres of land include an indoor swimming pool, exquisite gardens and a well-equipped commercial farm.

It's a big purchase for anyone - even for the more affluent people in society- but the property is still eye-catching to those of us who could only dream of affording it.

Property agent Knight Frank listed it on their Instagram page at the end of September 2023 (see below), and it is still up for grabs on their website.

A statement on the Knight Frank website describing the property reads: "The Estate comprises a traditional principal residence, restored in the last 20 years, exquisite gardens described as amongst the finest in the British Isles, beautiful hill and valley scenery balanced with a well-equipped commercial farm.

"The land at The Ballamanaugh Estate extends to 932 acres and is all let on FBT’s (farm business tenancies). There is extensive sporting potential across the estate, with abundant woodland and valleys suitable for a sizable shoot. There is potential for enjoyable salmon and trout fishing on the River Sulby.

"There are 8 additional properties on the estate, 5 of which are let on Assured Shorthold Tenancies (AST).

"Gardeners Cottage is currently occupied by an employee and Carrick Cottage and The Lodge are both vacant."

Lot 1 is made up of a striking 5-bedroom house with an indoor swimming pool, gardens and grounds, Tramman farmhouse, and a further three cottages. It also features an established farmyard with the land in lot 1 extending to 488 acres.

Lot 2 comprises Staward Farm - a farm which extends to 186 acres and is subject to an FBT. The land is predominantly arable with some pasture and woodland (9 acres).

The sheep shed complex, which is currently fitted out as a dairy unit, is an impressive 280’ x 90’ with a separate 600-tonne silage pit.

The large portal-framed barn is not currently used but there is great scope to be reinstated for livestock or potential for car storage or equestrian facilities. Shepherd’s Bungalow at Staward Farm was built in 1991 and has 3 bedrooms with a single garage.

Lot 3 includes Staward Barn and two quintessential Manx cottages with gardens, all set in approximately 2.3 acres of gardens.

Lot 4 features a block of 70 acres to the southwest of Staward Farm, comprising 57 acres of arable, 2.44 acres of pasture and 10.36 acres of woodland.