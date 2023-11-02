The Royal Mint has begun production on new UK coins featuring King Charles III designs expected to be in circulation soon - a dormouse, squirrel and puffin all feature

The Royal Mint has announced it's begun production of several million new UK coins, some of which expected to enter circulation by the end of the month. The brand new designs - which are inspired by Britain’s natural habitat - will feature across the 1p, 2p, 5p, 10p, 20p, 50p, £1 and £2.

Last month The Royal Mint unveiled eight new designs for UK coins highlighting His Majesty's passion for conservation and the natural world. The move marks the final chapter of King Charles III's transition onto British coinage.

Rebecca Morgan Director of Commemorative Coin at The Royal Mint said: “This is a rare and historic moment as we introduce eight new designs across the UK’s coins. The new coins celebrate Britain’s natural habitat and reflect King Charles III’s lifelong commitment to conservation.

"The 50p will be the first coin to enter circulation by the end of November and we hope it will help spark conversations about conservation. The new designs also feature larger numbers to help children understand the value of money.

"We anticipate the first coins bearing the news designs to be highly collectable, with members of the public checking their change to find these wonderful designs for the very first time.”

The reverse of the UK 10p coin will feature a capercaillie - the world’s largest grouse.

When will the new coins enter circulation?

According to The Royal Mint, the 50p will be the first coin to enter circulation and is expected to appear in people’s change by the end of November. Other denominations - currently in production - are expected to enter circulation from 2024 in line with demand.

What's different about the new coins?

The new coins are different as they all contain a unique repeating pattern featuring three interlocking C’s. This aspect of the design takes its inspiration from history and the cypher of Charles II, while the flora and fauna look to the future and the importance of the natural world.

The edge inscription of the new £2 coin was chosen by His Majesty and reads ‘IN SERVITIO OMNIUM’, Latin for ‘In the service of all’ - taken from The King’s inaugural speech on 9 September 2022. Another new feature of the coins is an enlarged number indicating the value of each coin. The Royal Mint has said this is to help children understand the value of money.

The Atlantic salmon features on the UK 50p coin

What are the new UK coin designs?

The Royal Mint has unveiled what the new 'definitive' coins of the nations will look like. Descriptions of the new coins are included below.

1p

The 1p coin is the smallest of the British coinage and will aptly bear a Hazel Dormouse to emphaise this. The design also highlights the latest success in reversing the hazel dormouse’s ongoing population decline.

2p

The new 2p coin will feature the design of a red squirrel, with its distinctive colouring blending perfectly with the reddish hue of the UK 2p coin. Its inclusion hopes to bring attention to conservation efforts which are currently in place to manage its population and avoid it becoming extinct.

5p

The UK 5p coin will display a leaf taken from an oak tree, signifying its role as a rich habitat for biodiversity in British woodland areas. Moreover, the oak tree has a long association with monarchies, as ancient kings of Britain and Roman Emperors wore crowns of oak leaves.

10p

The reverse of the UK 10p coin will feature a capercaillie - the world’s largest grouse. After becoming extinct once before, in the mid eighteenth century, the species is now at risk of becoming extinct for the second time.

20p

The new definitive UK 20p coin will feature a puffin. Striking in their appearance, around 10% of the worldwide puffin population breeds along the UK’s coastline but population is predicted to severely regress over the next 30 years unless action is taken.

50p

The Atlantic salmon features on the UK 50p coin. Found in clean rivers in Scotland and Wales along with the North and South West England, the Atlantic salmon population is low due to factors like river pollution, habitat loss, river heating and overfishing.

£1

The £1 features a depiction of a bee, symbolising the 250+ species which exist in Britain. The design hopes to draw attention to the pivotal role the insect plays in pollinating many plants and fruiting trees.

£2

Finally, the UK £2 features flora that symbolise the four nations of the country – a rose for England, a daffodil for Wales, a thistle for Scotland and a shamrock for Northern Ireland.

