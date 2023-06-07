Some of the coins featured in this list could go for over a thousand pounds - so it’s worth looking in your change to see if you have a rare coin

In the UK, we have an abundance of change. With eight different types of coins, and a new batch being rolled out every year, there is always some form of error that could make any one of these coins rare. If a coin is rare - it is worth a lot.

The Royal Mint also releases special coins to mark an event or to release a new collection - and sometimes errors or limited mining numbers makes a coin extremely rare too. But be wary - sometimes rare coins are just handed to us as change and could be rattling at the bottom of our coats for years to come. These have included a special Coronation and NHS anniversary coin in recent times.

So what are some of the rarest UK coins you can find in your change? Here is a list of nine that you could potentially have in your home today. So below is a list of nine rare UK coins that could be change:

1 . Paddington Bear 50p (2019) In 2019, the Royal Mint released an adorable image of the famous British bear standing outside an array of famous London landmarks. In total, four designs were produced but it’s the one showing Paddington outside his namesake station that is proving to be popular. At the time, the Royal Mint said the coins would be “highly collectable”, as it has a mintage of 5,001,000. Recently, this coin sold for £1,500 on eBay, so it’s worth a little rooting around for. (Image: Change Checker)

2 . Round £1 coin (2017) A minting error saw the well renowned £1 with a smooth edge compared to its usual 12 sides back in 2017. This coin had an estimated value of between £1000-£1400 - and back in 2018 had a pre-bid of £900 when it went up for sale. So keep an eye out for one, or a similar coin that is not supposed to have a smooth edge - you never know how much you could get for it. (Image: PA)

3 . Z 10p from the Alphabet collection (2019) Only around 230,000 of James Callaghan’s striped zebra crossing coins are said to be in circulation. The coin was only minted in 2019, and was released as part of a 10p alphabet collection. Due to its scarcity - it could make up to £20. (Image: Change Checker)

4 . Kew Gardens 50p (2009) In 2009, only 210,000 of these 50p coins were created. It has a recognisable design, of the famous Chinese Pagoda at the popular London landmark. This coin has sold well on eBay and other selling sites, with prices seen as high as £580. (Image: Change Checker)