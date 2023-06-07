Rare UK coins: what are some of the rarest coins that can be found as change - have you got any?
Some of the coins featured in this list could go for over a thousand pounds - so it’s worth looking in your change to see if you have a rare coin
In the UK, we have an abundance of change. With eight different types of coins, and a new batch being rolled out every year, there is always some form of error that could make any one of these coins rare. If a coin is rare - it is worth a lot.
The Royal Mint also releases special coins to mark an event or to release a new collection - and sometimes errors or limited mining numbers makes a coin extremely rare too. But be wary - sometimes rare coins are just handed to us as change and could be rattling at the bottom of our coats for years to come. These have included a special Coronation and NHS anniversary coin in recent times.
So what are some of the rarest UK coins you can find in your change? Here is a list of nine that you could potentially have in your home today. So below is a list of nine rare UK coins that could be change:
