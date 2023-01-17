The Royal Mint said the coin is struck in fine gold and marks the start of a new chapter

The first bullion coin to bear the portrait of King Charles has been unveiled by the Royal Mint.

The 2023 bullion Britannia coin is struck in fine gold and enhanced with security features, and the King’s effigy marks the start of a new chapter for the bullion coins, the Mint said.

On the coin, below Britannia’s flowing gown, a trident becomes a padlock as the viewer changes their perspective, while surface animation on the coin reflects the movement of waves. The Mint says these added security features both decorate and protect the coin.

Micro-text that borders the design states “Decus et Tutamen”, which translates as “An ornament and a safeguard”.

Andrew Dickey, director of precious metals at the Royal Mint, said: “While the design of the bullion Britannia coin remains consistent, the 2023 dated edition begins a new chapter for Royal Mint bullion coins, as His Majesty the King’s portrait appears for the very first time.

“Bullion coins are an attractive option for many investors looking to diversify their investment portfolio.”

The Britannia coins can be purchased from the Royal Mint’s website. The price of Royal Mint bullion coins varies, depending on changes to the gold price.

A 1oz fine gold bullion coin was on sale on the Mint’s website on Monday (16 January) for around £1,700.

King Charles banknote designs revealed

The unveiling of the Bullion coin comes after the Bank of England recently revealed the designs of the first banknotes featuring King Charles.

The banknotes will be in circulation by the middle of 2024, with the image of the King featuring on the front as well as in the see-through security window of the banknotes.

The Bank said the King’s portrait will be the only change on existing designs of its £5, £10, £20 and £50 polymer plastic notes.

The Bank confirmed all existing plastic banknotes featuring Queen Elizabeth II will still be accepted as legal tender, with the public able to carry on using them as normal.