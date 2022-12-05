The coin series mark 25 years since the publication of JK Rowling’s first Harry Potter book

A Hogwarts Express 50p coin has been released by the Royal Mint as part of its new Harry Potter collection.

The collectable coin is part of a larger collection celebrating 25 years since Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone by JK Rowling was first published in the UK in 1997 by Bloomsbury Publishing.

The coin is also the final individual 50p to feature Queen Elizabeth II’s portrait on the obverse, or “heads” side of the coin.

Other coins in the collection, created in collaboration with Bloomsbury Publishing, The Blair Partnership and Warner Bros, feature Harry Potter, Professor Dumbledore, and Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The Harry Potter collection is one of a small number that will have a change of portrait during the series, which is a rare occurrence. The first two coins will feature the portrait of the late Queen, and the final two coins will feature the portrait of King Charles III.

A highly sought after collection

Rebecca Morgan, director of collector services at the Royal Mint said: “A change in portrait makes this collection a highly sought after one.

“For 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II’s portrait has appeared on every official UK coin struck by the Royal Mint. This collection of coins serves as a permanent reminder of the fascinating transition from Britain’s longest reigning monarch to His Majesty the King’s first appearance on UK coins.”

Combining traditional minting techniques with technology, Jim Kay’s illustrations have been reproduced in colour on some of the coins. Many of the coins in the range also feature a “latent feature” which rotates in the light to reveal a lightning bolt and the number “25” to mark the anniversary year.

A laser was used by The Royal Mint to imprint the intricate design onto coin making tools to ensure accuracy.

Mandy Archer, editorial director at Bloomsbury Children’s Books said: “We are delighted to see the latest coin in the Royal Mint’s Harry Potter collection.

“Jim Kay’s evocation of the Hogwarts Express instantly whisks you away to platform nine and three-quarters – the very start of Harry’s magical journey. It’s a joy to see his stunning book illustration so skillfully and beautifully rendered on a new silver anniversary coin.”

Where can I buy the coins?

Prices for the Hogwarts Express coins range from £11 for an uncirculated 50p denomination version to £5,215 for a £200 denomination gold coin.