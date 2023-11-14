As billionaire King Charles celebrates his 75th birthday, millions of his subjects struggle to afford food and shelter

There’s long been ill-feeling among republican elements in British society over the immense privilege on display among the Royal Family. And nothing encapsulates that quite as much as the fact that our monarch, King Charles III gets two birthdays every year. So whilst Charles Windsor celebrates his 75th (or 150th) birthday this year, is it time to blow the candles out on the Royal Family?

King Charles was born plain old His Royal Highness Prince Charles of Edinburgh, on November 14 1948, four months after the NHS was founded, though I imagine his mother went private. In the seven and half decades since, whilst many positive changes have swept the UK, we’ve also seen the great successes of the welfare state come under threat.

The NHS is at breaking point, an estimated 4 million children are affected by food insecurity, and around 3,000 people sleep rough every night in a country symbolically ruled by a billionaire, who today celebrates his birthday whilst launching his latest vanity charity campaign.

Billionaire monarch King Charles III celebrates his 75th birthday and launches his latest campaign, the Coronation Food Project

As the monarch’s head graced the cover of The Big Issue this week, it must have really stuck in the craw of those who sell the magazine. Whilst the king shared his birthday wish (he’s 75, not seven) that a new Coronation Food Project will reduce food waste and ensure those in need are fed, it’s worth noting that his personal net worth is estimated to be around £1.8 billion. That's around 36 times what the Trussell Trust, the one of the UK’s biggest food charities, spent last year actually tackling food poverty.

Put your money where your mouth is Charles - if our King deigned to sacrifice a measly tenth of his vast fortune, he could boost his professed cause of ending food poverty in the country he rules over to the tune of £180 million. And whilst we’re on his Big Issue front page, let’s remember that many of the magazine’s vendors are homeless or in unstable accommodation, whilst Charles owns, according to Forbes, a $25 billion real estate empire. Among his impressive (or sickening depending on your perspective) portfolio are 10 castles, 12 homes, and 56 cottages.

If the King were feeling really generous he could keep hold of Buckingham Palace and donate the rest of his empire to housing charity Shelter, who could then house up to half of the country’s homeless population. Or at the very least, he could stick two fingers up to Cruella, buy 3,000 tents, and give 100 acres of the 300,000 acres of rural land he owns across the UK to every rough sleeping subject.

