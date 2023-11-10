Nancy Fielder and Marina Licht discuss why it’s been a good week for Cat Deeley and Carol Vorderman but a less positive one for King Charles

At the start of the week it was all about King Charles and particularly his first King’s Speech as monarch. Although his duty was merely to outline the UK’s government’s plans, his ‘King’s Speech’ was undoubtedly at odds with his own personal views which he made very clear to the world when he was the Prince of Wales.

Before he became monarch, many said King Charles would not be silenced when it came to expressing his opinion, but King Charles made reference to this when he addressed the nation when his late mother, Queen Elizabeth 11 passed away in September last year. He said that “My life will of course change as I take up my new responsibilities. It will no longer be possible for me to give so much of my time and energy to the charities and issues for which I care so deeply. But I know this important work will go in the trusted hands of others.”

If King Charles had a bad start to the week, the same can’t be said for Cat Deeley who is now in the running to take over from Holly Willoughby on This Morning. She will be appearing alongside Rylan Clark on Monday and Tuesday next week (November 13 and 14), and then will present alongside Craig Doyle on Wednesday. Alison Hammond and Craig Doyle will be presenting on Thursday and then it will be Alison and Dermot on Friday.

This week, Carol Vorderman (Nancy Fielder’s new hero), quit her BBC Radio Wales show saying she will ‘not be silenced’ by the corporation’s new social media rules. In a video posted on her Instagram, she said that “I want to say from my heart thank you. I am overwhelmed by all of your support, it’s just extraordinary. You know, we’re all in this together and we absolutely will make it right ‘cause you are bloody marvellous. You are.”

Carol has not only been inundated with support from the general public but by celebrities such as Alan Carr and Dame Kelly Holmes. Cat Deeley told Carol Vorderman “you're bloody brilliant.” In her statement Carol said that “I’ve ultimately found that I’m not prepared to lose my voice on social media, change who I am, or lose the ability to express the strong beliefs I hold about the political turmoil this country finds itself in.”

From the UK to the US, another star who has had a ‘good week’ is Patrick Dempsey who has been named People’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ for 2023. Although the award itself may be somewhat ‘outdated,’ Patrick is certainly using his platform for something positive as he has set up a Dempsey Centre, (his late mother died of cancer), which is to help support cancer patients and their loved ones.”