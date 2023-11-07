King Charles has presented his first State Opening of Parliament inside the Houses of Parliament, with a focus on tougher sentencing for serious crime and a ban on smoking in his speech

King Charles has delivered his first King's speech in the Houses of Parliament today (7 November), the first 'King's Speech' for 70 years, with a focus on tougher sentencing for serious crimes and a smoking ban.

The speech is the official State Opening of Parliament, which opens the latest parliamentary session and outlines the legislative plans for the government over the next year. In the first moments of his speech, the monarch paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth's "legacy of service and devotion" to her country.

Speaking on upcoming government policy, the King said that oil and gas licences will be awarded annually in order to “strengthen the United Kingdom’s energy security and reduce reliance on volatile international energy markets and hostile foreign regimes”, adding that this will allow the country to move towards net zero by the target of 2050 without putting pressure on households. He added that the government will seek new investment in renewable energy sources in a bid to decarbonise the UK as quickly as possible.

As previously mentioned during Rishi Sunak's Tory party conference speech, the accessibility children have to tobacco products will also be targeted. Legislation in which the minimum age to buy tobacco products increases by one year every year will ensure that "children currently aged 14 or younger can never be sold cigarettes". E-cigarettes, such as disposable vapes, will see the marketing and sale restricted in a similar move.

King Charles also spoke about plans to "keep communities safe from crime, anti-social behaviour, terrorism and illegal migration”. Tougher sentencing is set to be introduced for "the most serious offenders". He told the chamber: “My ministers will introduce legislation to empower police forces and the criminal justice system to prevent new or complex crimes, such as digital-enabled crime and child sexual abuse, including grooming.”