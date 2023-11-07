A tradition that suggests independence from the monarchy and the government, what is the role of The Black Rod during the King’s Speech?

As King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive for the state opening of Parliament today, and with it conducting the annual King’s Speech, there is still a timely tradition that will be observed - one that also happens to involve slamming a door in the face of a particular role during this occasion.

The Black Rod is an official in the parliaments of several Commonwealth countries. In the context of the House of Lords in the United Kingdom, the Gentleman Usher of the Black Rod, commonly known as Black Rod, is responsible for various ceremonial duties. These duties include the maintenance of order within the House of Lords and the organization of certain ceremonial events.

During the State Opening of Parliament, Black Rod plays a significant role in the ceremony. Before the monarch delivers the Queen's Speech, Black Rod is tasked with summoning the members of the House of Commons to attend the speech in the House of Lords. This act symbolizes the House of Commons subordination to the House of Lords and the Crown.

Once MPs have been ushered into the Commons, the door of the House of Commons door is then slammed in the face of the Black Rod, symbolizing the independence of the House of Commons - though this is a tradition, in some cases, the act may not occur quite as aggressively as it has been done in the past.

During the State Opening of Parliament, the Usher of the Black Rod will knock three times on the door with the rod. The Members of Parliament (MPs) then follow the Black Rod to the House of Lords in a loud manner, which is meant to signal their independence. This custom dates back to 1641. The current Usher of the Black Rod is Sarah Clarke, who assumed the role in 2018. She is the first woman to hold this position in the 650-year history of the ceremony.

What is the Black Rod’s staff?

King Charles III (2ndR), Speaker of House of Lords Lord Mcfaull of Alcluith (L), Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle (2ndL) and and Black Rod (R) attend Westminster Hall Reception at Westminster Hall on May 2, 2023 in London, England. (Credit: Getty)

The Black Rod's staff, also known simply as the Black Rod, is a ceremonial staff carried by the Gentleman Usher of the Black Rod in the United Kingdom. It serves as a symbol of the authority and role of the Black Rod within the parliamentary system, particularly in the House of Lords. The staff is traditionally depicted as a black and gold rod or staff, often adorned with decorative elements.

