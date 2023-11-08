Carol Vorderman has left her role on BBC Radio Wales, with the presenter saying that bosses had decided she had breached new guidelines around political impartiality on social media for presenters

Carol Vorderman has announced that she has left her Saturday morning BBC Radio Wales show after bosses decided "she must leave" for breaching new social media impartiality rules.

The former Countdown co-host, who is vocal on social media about her political views, said that bosses had explained to her that newly introduced guidelines for flagship presenters would apply to "all and any content that I post all year round". Vorderman said in a statement: "Since those non-negotiable changes to my radio contract were made, I’ve ultimately found that I’m not prepared to lose my voice on social media, change who I am, or lose the ability to express the strong beliefs I hold about the political turmoil this country finds itself in.

"My decision has been to continue to criticise the current UK Government for what it has done to the country which I love – and I’m not prepared to stop. I was brought up to fight for what I believe in, and I will carry on. Consequently I have now breached the new guidelines and BBC Wales management have decided I must leave. We each must make our decisions. I’m sad to have to leave the wonderful friends I’ve made at Radio Wales.

"I wish them, and all of our listeners, all the love in the world. We laughed a lot, and we will miss each other dearly."