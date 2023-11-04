BBC presenter Laura Kuenssberg will be joined by Oliver Dowden, Piers Morgan, Lord Bethell and more on Sunday

The line-up has ben revealed for tomorrow morning's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg BBC politics show.

On tomorrow's show, Deputy PM Oliver Dowden, Labour's John Healey, Arab League Assistant Secretary General Hossam Zaki, Succession star Sarah Snook, presenter Piers Morgan, Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer and former health minister Lord Bethell are due to appear.

The two big news issues of the week have been the continuing conflict in Gaza and the Covid Inquiry in Westminster, which has heard allegations of strife, incompetence and inattentiveness at the start of pandemic in 2020.

Lord Bethell, who was health minister from March 2020, was in charge of Test and Trace during the pandemic. He has faced scrutiny for some of the contracts awarded to private firms at the time, and also for not disclosing his WhatsApp messages from the era. He previously chaired Matt Hancock's leadership campaign in 2019 and was the person who sponsored the parliamentary pass for Gina Coladangelo, with whom Hancock had an affair.

Piers Morgan is the former editor of The Mirror and the News of the World and has also worked for Talk TV, Mailonline and presented Piers Morgan Live in the US for several years.

Prior to being named deputy prime minister, Oliver Dowden was the chairman of the Conservative Party and Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, and a Minister for the Cabinet Office.

Sarah Snook, 36, is an Australian actress who played Shiv Roy in the HBO series Succession, and has also appeared in Black Mirror. She will be appearing in the West End in January in The Picture of Dorian Gray.