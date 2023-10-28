With Victoria Derbyshire having sat in on the BBC’s flagship politics show, will Laura Kuenssberg return to her Sunday morning show this weekend?

Will Laura Kuenssberg return this weekend to her flagship political show, 'Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg'? (Credit: BBC)

The BBC has published details on the guests for their flagship Sunday morning politics show, ‘Sunday with Laura Kuennsberg,’ from 9am on October 29 2023. The guests are Michelle Donelan MP, secretary of state for science, innovation and technology, Peter Kyle MP, shadow secretary of state for science, innovation and technology, and Alex Karp, CEO of Palantir Technologies.

Michelle Donelan is a British politician who has served as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Chippenham since the 2015 general election. She is a member of the Conservative Party. Donelan has held various roles within the UK government, including serving as the Minister of State for Universities from February 2020 to September 2021. She was responsible for higher education and further education policy in England. She has also advocated for women's rights and social mobility.

She will be joined by British Labour Party politician Peter Kyle, currently serving as the Shadow Secretary of State for Science, Innovation, and Technology. He has been the Member of Parliament (MP) for Hove since 2015. Before entering politics, Kyle worked in the charity sector and held positions such as Shadow Justice Minister and Shadow Education Minister. He is known for his advocacy for victims' rights, support for remaining in the European Union, and promotion of apprenticeships.

Alex Karp is the co-founder and CEO of Palantir Technologies, a software and services company specializing in data analysis. Palantir was founded in 2003, and under Karp's leadership, it became known for its work with governments, law enforcement agencies, and large corporations, providing data analysis and intelligence solutions. Karp has been recognized for his leadership in the technology sector and has been instrumental in steering Palantir's growth and development

Will Laura Kuenssberg return to the show this Sunday?