While we wait to see if Laura Kuenssberg returns to her Sunday morning presenting role, we look at who her father was - Nick Kuenssberg
It’s Sunday and the question on the lips of many BBC political views is whether Laura Kuenssberg will return to host her Sunday morning show on BBC One this morning. Over the last three weeks, the show has been helmed by Victoria Derbyshire, prompting some to ask when the bright spot of BBC political coverage will return to the chair.
Kuenssberg did present the October 1 episode of ‘Sunday,’ when she spoke to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (which we live-blogged at NationalWorld) during his appearance at the Conservative Party Conference at Manchester's Central Convention Complex, but shortly after disappeared - her last appearance sadly took place on the same day that her father, Nick Kuenssberg, died after a period of ill health that led to Kuenssberg stepping away from her role for a period of time.
It hasn’t helped also that there have been rumours earlier this week of a ‘shake-up’ of BBC political coverage; as reported by The Mirror, the arrival of Victoria Derbyshire has prompted positive reviews from users of social media - could this indicate a shift in presenters for the programme?
‘Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg’ took over as the BBC’s flagship political programme in September 2022, taking over from the long-running Andrew Marr programme and solidifying Kuenssberg’s status as one of the broadcaster’s biggest talents in the realm of political reporting. She stepped down as the BBC’s political editor in December 2021 to instead focus on her new presenting opportunities, with Chris Mason replacing her in early 2022.
So who was Laura Kuenssberg’s father, Nick Kuenssberg, and who is her husband who is no doubt providing her with the solace and companionship one would hope to expect after the death of a close family member?
Who was Nick Kuenssberg?
Nick Kuenssberg was a highly esteemed figure in both the business and cultural spheres, leaving behind a notable legacy in various industries and institutions. Born to parents who were both medical professionals, Nick embarked on an illustrious career in the textile industry, initially managing operations for Coats Paton in South America and Europe. He eventually ascended to the role of a main board director at Coats Viyella and later became the managing director of Dawson International, where he significantly contributed to the success of the renowned Pringle knitwear brand.
Following his departure from Dawson in 1995, Kuenssberg embraced a multitude of roles within numerous boardrooms and committees, demonstrating his strong commitment to various businesses and industries. His interests extended beyond the realm of traditional business, as he actively engaged in promoting employee ownership and social enterprise, emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts for the greater good.
In addition to his extensive involvement in the business world, Nick was deeply immersed in Scotland's artistic community. He served as a board member for several prominent institutions such as the Citizens Theatre and the Pitlochry Festival Theatre. Notably, he held the prestigious chairmanship of the Glasgow School of Art and the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, advocating passionately for the transformative power of the arts.
With his accomplished career, Kuenssberg received the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2004, recognizing his outstanding contributions to various fields. He was married to Sally Robertson, and together they raised three children, David, Joanna, and Laura, who have each made their mark in their respective professional endeavours. Despite his own extensive achievements, Nick Kuenssberg was fondly known to many as "the man who's Laura's father," a testament to the impact of his accomplished daughter, Laura.
Who is Laura Kuenssberg’s husband?
Laura Kuenssberg's husband is James Kelly, a management consultant. He studied at the University of Edinburgh before pursuing further education at Harvard University in the United States. While Laura Kuenssberg is known for her high-profile role as a political editor and journalist, James Kelly tends to keep a low profile and is not frequently in the public eye. They currently live together in East London.