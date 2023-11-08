Patrick Dempsey has been named People’s 2023 sexiest man alive, who was voted sexiest man in 2022?
Actor Patrick Dempsey who was known as Derek ‘McDreamy’ Shepherd in Grey’s Anatomy has been named People’s 2023 sexiest man alive
It would seem that age is no factor when it comes to being named as People's 2023 sexiest man alive as Grey's Anatomy actor Patrick Dempsey, 57, has proved. He told People: “It’s nice to have the recognition and certainly my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive.”
One of the ‘positives’ Patrick Dempsey is referring to is the Dempsey Centre, which he set up in honour of his late mother to help support not only cancer patients but their families too. Patrick Dempsey is married to makeup artist Jillian and has children, Talula, 21 and twins, Sullivan and Darby who are 16. Patrick Dempsey will be back on our screens soon in the Michael Mann-directed biopic 'Ferrari' and will be playing Italian driver Piero Taruffi, opposite Adam Driver's Enzo Ferrari.
Who won People’s 2022 Sexiest Man Alive award?
Chris Evans was named People magazine’s 2022 sexiest man alive. At the time, Chris Evans said “My mom will be happy. She’s proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about.”
A look back at previous recipients of People’s Sexiest Man Award
- 2021: Paul Rudd
- 2020: Michael B.Jordan
- 2019: John Legend
- 2018: Idris Elba
- 2017: Blake Shelton
- 2016: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson
- 2015: David Beckham
- 2014: Chris Hemsworth
- 2013: Adam Levine
- 2012: Channing Tatum
- 2011: Bradley Cooper
- 2010: Ryan Reynolds
- 2009: Johnny Depp
- 2008: Hugh Jackman
- 2007: Matt Damon
- 2006: George Clooney
- 2005: Matthew McConaughey
- 2004: Jude Law
- 2003: Johnny Depp
- 2002: Ben Affleck
- 2001: Pierce Brosnan
- 2000: Brad Pitt
The winner of each year's award is not decided upon entirely based on a pretty face - apparently the recipient also needs to be a 'good person' too.