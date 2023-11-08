Actor Patrick Dempsey who was known as Derek ‘McDreamy’ Shepherd in Grey’s Anatomy has been named People’s 2023 sexiest man alive

Patrick Dempsey has been named People's 2023 sexiest man alive.

It would seem that age is no factor when it comes to being named as People's 2023 sexiest man alive as Grey's Anatomy actor Patrick Dempsey, 57, has proved. He told People: “It’s nice to have the recognition and certainly my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive.”

One of the ‘positives’ Patrick Dempsey is referring to is the Dempsey Centre, which he set up in honour of his late mother to help support not only cancer patients but their families too. Patrick Dempsey is married to makeup artist Jillian and has children, Talula, 21 and twins, Sullivan and Darby who are 16. Patrick Dempsey will be back on our screens soon in the Michael Mann-directed biopic 'Ferrari' and will be playing Italian driver Piero Taruffi, opposite Adam Driver's Enzo Ferrari.

Who won People’s 2022 Sexiest Man Alive award?

Chris Evans was named People magazine’s 2022 sexiest man alive. At the time, Chris Evans said “My mom will be happy. She’s proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about.”

A look back at previous recipients of People’s Sexiest Man Award

2021: Paul Rudd

2020: Michael B.Jordan

2019: John Legend

2018: Idris Elba

2017: Blake Shelton

2016: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

2015: David Beckham

2014: Chris Hemsworth

2013: Adam Levine

2012: Channing Tatum

2011: Bradley Cooper

2010: Ryan Reynolds

2009: Johnny Depp

2008: Hugh Jackman

2007: Matt Damon

2006: George Clooney

2005: Matthew McConaughey

2004: Jude Law

2003: Johnny Depp

2002: Ben Affleck

2001: Pierce Brosnan

2000: Brad Pitt