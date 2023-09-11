Chris Evans and Alba Baptista married in front of close friends and family - including Marvel Avengers co-stars Robert Downey Jr and Chris Hemsworth

Congratulations Chris Evans and Alba Baptista as the couple got married in an intimate ceremony over the weekend.

The ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’ actor, 42, and Portuguese actress, 26, invited close friends and family to watch them take their vows at their private estate in Massachusetts Boston.

The celebrity guest list included Marvel co-stars, Robert Downey Jr, and his wife Susan, Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky and Jeremy Renner. Emily Blunt and husband John Krasinski were among the guests who attended the nuptials.

A source told Page Six the wedding was “locked down tight” with guests having to sign NDAs and phones were forfeited so we will sadly have to wait for official photographs to be released.

Who is Alba Baptista?

Alba Baptista was born in Lisbon, Portugal. Her Portuguese mother met her father, a Brazilian engineer from Rio de Janeiro, when she worked as a translator in Brazil. In addition to her native Portuguese, Baptista speaks English, Spanish, French, and German.

The actress began her acting career in her native Portugal; she featured in the series Jardins Proibidos (2014-2015). She marked her English-language debut in 2020 when she starred in the Netflix series ‘Warrior Nun’. Alba Baptista also played Natasha in the movie ‘Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris’.

How long has Chris Evans and Alba Baptista been dating for?

It’s not clear exactly when the couple met but romance rumours started in November 2022 with a source telling People that they had already been dating for “over a year.”

Around the same time the news broke of their relationship, the Captain America star left a flirty comment on her Instagram post. Alba wrote “A Dream In Paris’ premieres today in Portugal! I hope you watch it, it’s a love-filled movie.” Chris Evans commented by leaving a clapping hands emoji and melting face emoji.

Does Chris Evans have any children?

Chris Evans and new wife Alba Baptista don’t have any children but it probably won’t be long before they start a family as the actor revealed to People in November 2022 “That’s absolutely something I want — wife, kids, building a family.”

Who has Chris Evans previously dated?