Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner set to divorce as he seeks joint custody of their two children

Joe Jonas has filed for divorce from Sophie Turner after reportedly calling their marriage "irretrievably broken".

The singer, 34, sparked divorce rumours over the past few after he was spotted on several occasions without his wedding ring. TMZ reported that Joe Jonas has filed legal documents to end his four year marriage from the Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner,27.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly have a prenup and he is seeking joint custody of his two daughters. A source close to the couple explained to TMZ “She likes to party, he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles."

The Jonas Brothers singer reportedly filed the legal documents at the Miami Dade County Court on Tuesday (September 5) and will be represented byTom Sasser, who dealt with Tiger Woods’ divorce . According to Sky News “in the papers obtained by NBC News, Joe Jonas said their marriage is "irretrievably broken".

Joe Jonas is currently on tour with his brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas and the children have been with him as Sophie Turner is currently filming in the UK.

An interview with Sophie Turner for Elle from June 2022 resurfaced this week after fans theorised a possible reason why the couple are set to divorce. In the interview Sophie - who is originally from Northampton but grew up in Leamington Spa, UK - talks about how much she misses England and that she was “slowly dragging my husband back.”

The actress best known for her role as Sansa Stark said: “England would ideally be the final destination, but [Joe] might take quite a bit of convincing!”