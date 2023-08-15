The Jonas Brothers have confirmed who will open for them on the Five Albums. One Night tour.

Nick, Joe and Kevin are on the road across America for the huge tour. It has seen them play sets lasting around three hours so far - and featuring upwards of 60 songs.

The next stop will see them head to the TD Garden in Boston. Here's all you need to know:

Who is Jonas Brothers support act for tour?

Pop-soul band Lawrence will be the opening act for the current leg of the tour. They joined Jonas Brothers for the first show at Yankee Stadium in New York City and will continue on the road with the trio.

Will Lawrence open for Boston shows?

The band will be the opening act at TD Garden shows in Boston on Tuesday, 15 August and Wednesday, 16 August.

Who are Lawrence?

Lawrence is a pop-soul band made up from brother and sister duo Clyde and Gracie Lawrence. The band's name comes from the siblings family name.

They have over 570,000 monthly listeners on Spotify and their most popular tracks on the platform include Don't Lose Sight, Do You Wanna Do Nothing With Me? and Casualty with more than 10 million streams each.