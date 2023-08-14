Five Albums. One Night. World Tour will come to Boston next

Jonas Brothers' mammoth career-spanning tour has begun and fans are sure to get plenty of bang for their buck!

The pop trio will be dipping into their extensive back catalogue for the Five Albums. One Night. Tour over the coming months. It kicked-off at Yankee Stadium in New York on 12/13 August and they played in excess of 60 songs.

Jonas Brothers are not the only act to put on huge stadium shows this summer - with Taylor Swift's hugely popular Eras tour concerts spanning many hours. But what are the exact timings?

Here's all you need to know:

How long are Jonas Brothers Five Albums. One Night. Tour shows?

Jonas Brothers

The trio have so far only played two shows on the world tour. It began at Yankee Stadium in New York on 12 and 13 August.

For the first night of the tour, Jonas Brothers began their set at 8.20pm and performed until 11.25pm. The set lasted 3 hours 5 minutes.

The second night of the tour in New York followed similar timings. Jonas Brothers took to the stage at 8.35pm and performed until 11.35pm - a set lasting 3 hours.

Jonas Brothers have so far played upwards of 60 songs - from across their whole discography - at each show.

What time does Jonas Brothers shows in Boston start?

The trio will come to Boston's TD Garden next on Tuesday, 15 August and Wednesday, 16 August.

Fans heading to the shows are advised that doors will open at 6.30pm and the concert is due to begin at 7.30pm local time, according to the venue's website.