There has already been a major change ahead of the show on Sunday (11 June) as Lewis Capaldi dropped out to 'rest and recover'

Another year has come and gone, which means that the Capital Summertime Ball is set to take over Wembley Stadium once again.

Radio presenters Roman Kemp, Chris Stark and Sian Welby have announced a groundbreaking line-up of world renowned musicians. From the Jonas Brothers and Niall Horan, to superstars like Calvin Harris and Anne Marie - there is plenty to suit all music tastes.

The entertainment extravaganza will take place at the London landmark this weekend on Sunday, 11 June. All in front of a sold-out Wembley crowd of 80,000 fans.

In the week building up to the Summertime Ball, fans were dealt a blow when Lewis Capaldi announced that he had decided to drop out of the show - as well as a number of other commitments leading up to Glastonbury 2023 - so that he can "rest and recover". The Scottish singer took to Instagram to reveal plans to go back home to Glasgow to be with friends and family as he has been "struggling".

Capital is yet to confirm whether or not there will be a replacement for Capaldi ahead of Sunday's much-anticipated event, but it still boasts a star-studded line up nonetheless. Here is everything you need to know about the Capital Summertime Ball line up, including stage times.

Capital Summertime Ball 2023 full line up

The Capital Summertime Ball is this weekend on Sunday, 11 June 2023 - Credit: Getty / Adobe

Anne-Marie

Sigala

Raye

Jess Glynne

Tom Grennan

Joel Corry

Mimi Webb

Zara Larsson

Jonas Brothers

Niall Horan

ArrDee

Adam Lambert

Coi Leray

Ellie Goulding

FLO

Jax Jones

Calvin Harris

Capital Summertime Ball 2023 stage and gate times

Organisers are yet to confirm the exact times that each of 17 confirmed artists will take to the stage at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, 11 June.

Capital Summertime Ball is expected to start at 2pm in the afternoon, coming to an end at around 10pm at night. Gates to the venue will be open for attendees at 12pm - note that the timings are subject to change.

Are there any last-minute tickets available for the Capital Summertime Ball 2023?