The Scottish singer rose to fame after coming second to dance group Diversity on the ITV talent show in 2009

Susan Boyle made a triumphant return to Britain's Got Talent during Sunday's grand final, accompanied by the cast of Les Miserables from London's West End. The Scottish singer - who shot to fame after finishing as runner-up to Diversity on the ITV show in 2009 - also went on to reveal that she has suffered a stroke that she had kept secret.

It has been over 14 years since the world was first introduced to Boyle, who shocked the entertainment industry in her audition when she performed a jaw-dropping rendition of I Dreamed A Dream after proclaiming to the judges she wished to "be as big as Elaine Paige". Her performance has since gone on to accrue millions and millions of views on YouTube.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite being favourite to take the BGT crown in 2009, it was dance group Diversity - fronted by the now ever-popular Ashley Banjo - who went on to become the winner. Boyle had been the favourite going into the final, but it was just not meant to be.

But to roll the years back once more, Boyle made a return to the stage that propelled her into superstardom and was joined by stars of the popular musical on Sunday, 4 June, when she also revealed how she had suffered a major health setback. Her last appearance on Britain's Got Talent dates back to 2019 when she sang a duet with Michael Ball.

What was the reaction to Susan Boyle's return performance and what did she say about her stroke? Here is what you need to know.

What did Susan Boyle say about her stroke?

After performing a special rendition of Do You Hear The People Sing alongside the cast of Les Miserables on London's West End, Boyle delivered an emotional speech to the judges, as well as the live audience. The 62-year-old revealed a difficult health setback she recently suffered that made her fear she may not be able to perform again.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Boyle told Britain's Got Talent hosts Ant and Dec: "It feels great (to be here). It's extra special for me, last April I suffered a minor stroke and I fought to be back on stage and I have done it."

Judge Simon Cowell praised her and said: "Susan, we owe you so much, I knew you weren't well but if anyone was going to come back, you were going to come back, it wouldn't be the same without you."

Reacting to the performance on social media, a viewer tweeted: "Coming back after a stroke….Susan Boyle was brilliant again", while another wrote: "How amazing was Susan Boyle last night #stroke survivor".

Paying tribute to Boyle, a fan said: "Huge huge respect for Susan Boyle. Post stroke and absolutely smashing it on BGT tonight, Incredible!" and another added: "Good for her! Great to see her back, never ever be defined by an illness or disability. Never."

Who won Britain's Got Talent 2023?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Norwegian comedian Viggo Venn won this year's ITV talent competition, beating the likes of dancer Lilliana Clifton and 14-year-old magician Cillian O'Connor to take home a lump sum of £250,000. It was a decision that appeared to be received poorly by the viewership, with boos that could be heard from those in attendance and a flurry of outrage on social media.

Viggo Venn was crowned the 2023 winner of the talent show (Photo: ITV)

Judge Alesha Dixon reacted to the win by saying: "You've captivated the nation, they love you," while Bruno Tonioli, who made his BGT debut this year, added: "I think your physical comedy is world-class, you have created one of the most memorable characters since Mr Bean."