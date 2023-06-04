Could you be the next winner of Britain’s Got Talent?

Are you looking to follow in the footsteps of Viggo Venn and compete for the Britain’s Got Talent crown?

The Norwegian comedian wowed audiences with his performance in the final on Sunday, 4 June. He won the vote and became the latest BGT champion.

Viggo Venn will take home the £250,000 prize and will also get a spot to perform at the Royal Variety Performance later this year. The ITV series will return once again next year to begin the search all over again.

If you have a talent - hidden or otherwise - and are wondering how you can take part in the show. Here’s all you need to know:

How do you apply to take part in BGT?

It is very simple to apply for the audition stage of Britain’s Got Talent. You simply need to apply online via ITV’s website.

However as of 4 June, 2023, the applications are CLOSED and will not open until later in the year.

After initial auditions, you could find yourself pitting your talents in front of the judges in the live performances next year! So make sure to check back later this year for the details!

When will applications open?