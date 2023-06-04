For the curious.
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
2 hours ago

The winner of Britain's Got Talent has been crowned after a spectacular final.

Hi-Zi man Viggo Venn won the public vote after wowing audiences on Sunday (4 June) evening. They were one of 10 acts to peform throughout the night but managed to rise above the crowd.

Musa Motha and Viggo Venn were the bookies favourites before the event on ITV began. But there were plenty of twists and turns - and lots of standing ovations - throughout the night.

Who won Britain's Got Talent for 2023?

Viggo Venn was just crowned the winner of BGT this year. Following the announcement they performed once more for the audience before the curtain came down on the ITV series for 2023.

Which acts were in the top 3?

Before Viggo Venn was revealed as the winner of Britain's Got Talent, the top three was confirmed by presenters Ant and Dec.

The full list was:

  • Viggo Venn - 1st
  • Lilliana Clifton - 2nd
  • Cillian O’Connor - 3rd

The voting figures will be confirmed by ITV at a later date.

