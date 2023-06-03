Britain's Got Talent final will take place on ITV

Fans will once again have a say in who wins Britain's Got Talent.

Ten acts are competing for victory in the hit ITV reality series- and the £250,000 prize. The final will take place on Sunday, 4 June and brings the curtain down on another stellar year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The winner will be crowned slightly before 10pm, according to the schedule. But how can you vote for your favourite?

Here is all you need to know:

How to vote in Britain's Got Talent final?

Fans will be able to vote either by phone or online. If you decide to vote with your phone, you need to call the number shown on screen for the act you wish to back - all calls come at a cost.

For those wanting to vote online, you need to register first - so make sure to do that with plenty of time in advance. A QR code will appear on screen during the final and you can scan that to take you to ITV's website.

On its website, ITV warns: "The first time you want to place a vote, you will need to verify your mobile number (even if you are using a tablet or computer). To do this, click/tap ‘verify your mobile’, and enter your UK mobile number. Once you receive the passcode (you will receive this via a free text message), enter it on the website. When a vote is open it will automatically appear on the website."

How many times can you vote?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Those fans who vote online will be able to cast up to 5 votes. Each mobile number will receive 5 votes per voting event.

How much does it cost to vote?

If you want to vote by phone then it will cost you to call the BGT line. Each call costs 50p plus your phone network's usual access charge.

From the 50p, ITV has said that 15p will go to the Royal Variety Charity.

When do the lines open?