Britain's Got Talent final will air on ITV on Sunday, 4 June

The highly anticipated final of Britain's Got Talent will take place this weekend.

Just 10 acts remain in the competition and will compete for the BGT prize. The full lineup for the finale of the hit ITV reality show was confirmed on Friday following the last semi-final and it includes the likes of hi-vis man Viggo.

The final will see one of the performers win the £250,000 prize and a place at the Royal Variety Show later in the year. But what time will the final actually start and end?

What time is the Britain's Got Talent final?

The final of BGT will take place on Sunday, 4 June. Coverage will begin on ITV1 at 7.30pm.

Fans are reminded of the earlier start time with all of the semi-finals having begun at 8pm - but the final starts half an hour earlier.

What time with BGT final end?