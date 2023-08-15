Jonas Brothers have a lengthy setlist for Five Albums. One Tour shows

The Jonas Brothers fans might be wondering what songs to expect on their huge world tour.

The trio will be on stage for multi-hour sets drawn from across their whole discography. There will be a support act who perform before they take to the stage.

Jonas Brothers next stop on the tour will be at TD Garden in Boston on Tuesday (15 August) and Wednesday (16 August).

But what can you expect from the setlist?

How many songs do Jonas Brothers play each show?

The Jonas Brothers are playing songs from across their extensive discography. They are playing tracks from 2007's Jonas Brothers all the way through to 2023's The Album.

Jonas Brothers. Picture: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Fans can expect a whirlwind tour through the band's whole career. It means that the setlist is extremely lengthy and features upwards of 60 songs each night.

Jonas Brothers will be on stage for multiple hours each night of the tour.

What could the setlist be for Boston shows?

The Jonas Brothers have played two shows so far on the Five Albums. One Tour - starting at Yankee Stadium in New York. The next stop will be at the TD Garden, Boston.

The trio will play songs from across their career during the shows, including Jonas Brothers 2023 release The Album. Here's what the setlist has looked like so far, according to Setlist.fm: