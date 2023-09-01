Michael Mann’s new biopic Ferrari has premiered at the Venice Film Festival to rave reviews.

Starring Adam Driver as the legendary racing car mogul Enzo Ferrari, the actor reportedly had tears in his eyes as the movie received a six-minute standing ovation following its premiere at the Sala Grande Theatre.

Ferrari director Mann, who is best known for Manhunter (1986), The Last of the Mohicans (1992) and Heat (1985), hadn’t made a movie since Blackhat in 2015. The highly anticipated film has been 20 years in the making and features a star-studded cast including Driver, Penélope Cruz and Patrick Dempsey.

So, when can you watch the Ferrari movie 2023, what is it about and who stars alongside Adam Driver? Here’s everything you need to know.

When can I watch Ferrari movie 2023?

The Ferrari movie will be released in UK cinemas on Boxing Day, Tuesday 26 December.

Adam Driver in Michael Mann's latest film, 'Ferrari' (Credit: Moto Pictures)

What is Ferrari movie about?

Ferrari is an adaptation from the book Enzo Ferrari: The Man and the Machine by Brock Yates. The film is set in 1957 when the Ferrari company is dealing with the threat of bankruptcy. It follows Driver, who plays Enzo Ferrari and depicts his personal struggles including the aftermath of his son’s death. With the company in dire straits, he makes a gamble on the Mile Miglia, a 1,000 mile-race across Italy.

The film made its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday (31 August) night. Driver and Mann received a six-minute standing ovation from the packed Sala Grande Theatre. Driver was captured fighting back tears during the movie, which received rave reviews from critics.

Mann, who directed the film, built exact Ferrari replicas and included audio recordings of the original cars. Although it has been reported by Reuters that Driver did not actually drive a Ferrari during the film, his co-star Patrick Dempsey did. Speaking about the experience he told Reuters: “It was quite terrifying. Driving a modern car you have a roll cage, but there was no cage with these cars.”

Is there a trailer?

A trailer for Ferrari was released on Wednesday (30 August), just ahead of the movie’s premiere at Venice. The 90-second trailer features an intense build-up with minimal dialogue, it features Driver as Enzo promising a racing driver: “If you get into one of my cars. You get in to win.”

You can watch the trailer below:

Cast of Ferrari movie

The Ferrari movie features a star-studded cast including two-time Oscar-nominated Adam Driver, as lead Enzo Ferrari. The role of his wife is headed up by Oscar-winning actress Penelope Cruz in what is her first role alongside Driver. Other big names include Big Little Lies’ Shailene Woodley, Grey’s Anatomy’s Patrick Dempsey and Jack O’Connell.

Adam Driver, Michael Mann and Patrick Dempsey attend a red carpet for the movie “Ferrari” at the 80th Venice International Film Festival (Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Here is the full cast of Ferrari movie:

Adam Driver as Enzo Ferrari

Penélope Cruz as Laura Ferrari

Shailene Woodley as Lina Lardi

Sarah Gadon as Linda Christian

Jack O’Connell as Peter Collins

Gabriel Leone as Alfonso de Portago

Patrick Dempsey as Piero Taruffi

Where to watch Ferrari movie?