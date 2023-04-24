Brian Cox as The Controller in 007’s Road To A Million (Photo: Amazon Prime Video)

James Bond is coming to the small screen, with a spin-off series set to air on Amazon Prime Video later this year. However, it’s far from what you likely had in mind when you first read those words

Instead, Succession star Brian Cox has signed up to play the villain in a James Bond-themed reality show...

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 76-year-old Scottish actor, best known for playing fiery media mogul Logan Roy in the HBO series Succession, will portray “The Controller” in 007’s Road To A Million, an enigmatic and mysterious figure who will decide the fate of the contestants.

Amazon Studios and Eon, the producers of the Bond movies, are two of the companies that worked together on 007’s Road To A Million. Here is everything you need to know about it.

What is 007’s Road To A Million?

While there have been various attempts to create TV shows based on the Bond franchise, none of them have as yet been in the format of a reality TV spin-off. Who could forget James Bond Jr., the early-90s animated series that featured Bond’s nephew as he fought various villains who threatened world peace while attending prep school?!

007’s Road To A Million, filmed in locations associated with the franchise including the Scottish Highlands, Venice and Jamaica, will see contestants competing in teams of two to win the prize of up to £1 million.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They must correctly answer questions hidden in the different locations around the world to advance to the next challenge. In the Amazon Prime Video streaming series, Cox will play “The Controller”, a shady character who will decide the contestants’ fate.

The Controller is described as incredibly wealthy, “villainous and cultured” and a man who “revels in the increasingly difficult journeys and questions the contestants must overcome”.

Cox said: “I got to see how ordinary people would cope with being on a James Bond adventure. As they travel the world to some of the most iconic Bond locations, it gets more intense and nail-biting.

“I enjoyed my role as both villain and tormentor, with licence to put the hopeful participants through the mangle.”

When can I watch it?

Advertisement

Advertisement