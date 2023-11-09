Alongside Storm Huntley and Hannah Waddingham, Cat Deeley is the latest name in the running to take over from Holly Willoughby on This Morning

Cat Deeley could be set to take over from Holly Willoughby on This Morning

It seems another day doesn’t go past when another name is mentioned when it comes to replacing Holly Willoughby on This Morning. The latest star being suggested is Cat Deeley who will be sitting alongside Rylan Clark on This Morning’s sofa on Monday 13 November 2023. A source told The Sun that “Cat is a seasoned pro and execs have been keen to get her in or a while. She takes live TV in her stride and is really witty and personable with guests.”

After sitting alongside Rylan Clark on This Morning on Monday 13 November 2023 and Tuesday 14 November 2023, Cat will then join Craig Doyle on the Wednesday, it will then be Alison Hammond and Craig Doyle on Thursday and then Alison and Dermot on the Friday. Cat Deeley is married to Northern Irish comedian and television presenter Patrick Kielty, the couple wed in Rome in 2012.

Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty share two sons together, Milo and James, and were living together in Los Angeles. However Cat revealed that the reason why they decided to move back to the UK is because their eldest son narrowly avoided being part of a public shooting incident.

Cat Deeley revealed to Lorraine Kelly that Paddy and her son Milo were stuck in a shopping mall and that she had to go and pick them up. She said that “There were helicopters and police vans and news crews. It was terrifying for me. Everybody was safe and fine, but it was terrifying for me.”

Where do Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty live?

In September 2023 The Sun reported that Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty are moving to Hampstead in north London where the likes of Harry Styles live. According to The Sun, “Comedian Kielty, 52, and TV presenter Deeley, 46, paid £4.9million for the rundown 1950’s home which lay derelict after being unoccupied for a number of years. They’ve been given the go-ahead to ‘renovate, extend and upgrade’ the five-bedroom property and transform it into a haven of ‘modern day family living.”

A look at Cat Deeley’s career

Cat Deeley was a model before hosting (alongside Edith Bowman) the MTV chart show Hitlist UK before fronting SM:TV Live on ITV with Ant and Dec and hosting the spin-off music show CD:UK. Cat went on to present Stars In The Eyes and Fame Academy alongside Patrick Kielty. The couple moved to the States in 2006 and Cat presented the entertainment show So You Think You Can Dance?

