Could Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham be the new permanent host of This Morning? According to William Hill, she is 4/1 to replace Holly Willoughby as the permanent host of the ITV show. Alison Hammond still remains the favourite at 6/5 and Storm Huntley is second at 2/1.

Lee Phelps, a spokesperson for William Hill said: “Hannah Waddingham is a surprise new addition to our market for who will replace Holly Willoughby as the next permanent This Morning host. Having recently become the face of Marks and Spencer’s Christmas advert, coupled with her natural charisma, Waddingham would make a good candidate to replace Willoughby and is 4/1 to be awarded the role.”

Hannah’s career seems to be going from strength to strength. Along with the starring role in the M&S Christmas advert, she has also won plaudits for co-presenting the Eurovision Song Contest six months ago, showing off her flair for the French language. Hannah has had a long career on Broadway and the West End and has also starred in Sex Education, Benidorm, and Game of Thrones.

