This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby resigned on Oct 10, explaining the decision was made 'for me and my family'

Rylan Clark has returned as a presenter on This Morning this week, the former X Factor and Celebrity Big Brother star is filling in following the shock departure of Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

It's the first time Clark has appeared on the ITV daytime show since summer 2022. The presenter, who hosted alongside Josie Gibson has gone down favourably with viewers and is now tipped to be the favourite to take over as permanent host from Schofield.

This Morning has been rocked by shock resignations in the last six months. In May, Schofield quit after details of an affair he had with a younger male colleague become public. Whilst Willoughby announced she would be leaving the show in an Instagram post on October 10, explaining the decision was made "for me and my family".

Clark is no stranger to presenting, having hosted Celebrity Big Brother, X Factor spin-off Xtra Factor, Supermarket Sweep and Ready Steady Cook. So, is Rylan Clark replacing Phillip Schofield on This Morning? Here's everything you need to know.

Rylan Clark is the rumoured favourite to become a permanent presenter on This Morning (Photo: Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Is Rylan Clark replacing Phillip Schofield on This Morning?

Clark is apparently topping the odds to replace Schofield as a presenter on This Morning. Rumours surrounding the former X Factor and Celebrity Big Brother contestant have been building since Schofield's shock exit in May 2023. He fuelled further speculation after announcing he was taking a break from his BBC Radio 2 show just hours after Schofield quit This Morning.

He has previously presented on This Morning, most recently returning to the sofa on Monday October 30 alongside Josie Gibson. The last time he presented was nearly a year ago, with this being the first time he has hosted since the departure of Schofield and Willoughby.

What are the odds of Rylan Clark replacing Phillip Schofield?

Clark is the new favourite to be named as the permanent replacement for Schofield, currently leading the odds, with other presenters including Dermot O'Leary, Marvin Humes and Stephen Mulhern lagging behind.

Speaking about his chances, spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps, said: “Following the departure of Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby from This Morning, ITV bosses are still searching for a replacement presenting line, and with Rylan Clark standing in to host the show on Monday and Tuesday this week he’s now our current favourite at 5/4 to take the role on a permanent basis."

Phelps continued: “Dermot O’Leary was in the hot seat on Wednesday morning and is second favourite at 3/1, while Marvin Humes and Stephen Mulhern round out the top four in the betting, priced at 5/1 and 10/1 respectively.”

Here are the latest odds on who could replace Phillip Schofield:

Rylan Clark - 5/4

Dermot O’Leary - 3/1

Marvin Humes - 5/1

Stephen Mulhern - 10/1

Richard Madeley - 14/1

Who is replacing Holly Willoughby?

Willoughby announced her departure from ITV's This Morning in an Instagram post on October 10. The award-winning presenter had hosted the show for 14 years, explaining the decision was made "for me and my family".

She said: "I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning. To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so, so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we've done together."