This Morning will be hosted by a new team following two high-profile depatures this year

For many of us, it's quite simply been a staple of British television for all of our lives. But the familiar faces presenting This Morning are set for a major change as another host has left the show.

Holly Willoughby announced on October 10, 2023, that she would be leaving This Morning after 14 years as a co-host on the show. At the time of writing, it's unclear what her next career steps will be but her announcement comes following a man being remanded in custody last week over an alleged plot to kidnap and murder the 42-year-old.

In a statement on her Instagram page, she said: "I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning. To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so, so much.

"This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we've done together.

"Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family."

The presenter has faced some criticism over the years including the infamous 'queuegate' scandal in 2022where she and Phillip Schofield were speculated to have jumped the queue to see the Queen's lying in state. Fans of the show also raised eyebrows over her friendship with Philip Schofield once it came to light earlier this year that he had had an affair with a much younger male ITV colleague.

Holly Willoughby, who attended Burgess Hill Girls and The College of Richard Collyer in Horsham, has left This Morning after 14 years. Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Those revelations also led to Schofield's departure from ITV in May - meaning This Morning is set for a new hosting team and could look at other hosts taking the mantle including Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary. NationalWorld takes a look back at the show's 35-year history following the latest shake-up.

When did This Morning begin and who was presenting?

The ITV daytime show began back on October 3, 1988 with a live format. The show was broadcast from the Granada studio inside the Albert Dock in Liverpool. To the surprise of many, the show's ratings quickly rose and back then its main presenters were the husband and wife duo of Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan.

The first few series were also co-presented with 'experts' such as weatherman Fred Talbot, agony aunt Denis Robertson, and cook Susan Brookes.

Eight years later, there was a major change as the show was moved to ITV's London Studios in the hopes that more celebrities would feature on the show filmed in the UK capital.

This Morning in the 2000s

In 2001, Madeley and Finnigan left the show to host their own venture on Channel 4 which opened the door for Phillip Schofield to join in 2002 - having previously been a guest presenter in 1998. The show made headlines in 2001 for its groundbreaking coverage of a gay partnership celebration live on TV.

That same year, model and actress Twiggy was a host on the show along with Coleen Nolan and John Leslie before Fern Britton and Phillip Schofield hosted the show together until 2009.

Fern was replaced by Holly Willoughby in 2009 and the pair would go on to present the show together for nearly 14 years - with the likes of Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan returning for brief stints in between.

Alison Hammond also joined as a stand-in presenter in 2003.

This Morning in the 2010s

In this decade, the This Morning team further expanded and diversified with Rochelle Humes and her husband Marvin Humes joining in 2013, Josie Gibson also joined as a segment presenter in 2018.

At the end of the decade in 2020, Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary were made presenters during school holidays and bank holidays.

Following Philip Schofield's departure in 2023, F1 presenter Steve Jones joined as a guest presenter.

The future of This Morning

The make-up of the show following Holly's departure remains a mystery. some hosts such as Alison Hammond or Dermot O'Leary may be moved up to become regular hosts, or a new host may be brought into the fold.