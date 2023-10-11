Holly Willoughby quit This Morning after 14 years hosting the daytime show so what is her next step on the career ladder?

Holly Willoughby released a statement explaining why she has decided to quit presenting ITV’s This Morning. The TV presenter, 42, shared a statement on her Instagram profile and wrote: “I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning.”

Holly Willoughby went on to thank the This Morning viewers, her colleagues on the show and everyone who has sat on the sofa, for all their support over the years. She explained that she has to “make the decision for me and my family” adding she “will miss you all very much”. The move comes after police uncovered an alleged plot to kidnap the TV star on Thursday October 5.

The daytime host started her career working in children's TV before moving on to co-present This Morning in 2009 alongside former host Phillip Schofield. Phillip quit the show in May 2023 after admitting to an affair with a younger male colleague.

What will Holly Willoughby do now?

After her co-host quit the show it was reported that Holly Willoughby's salary would be increased from £700,000 to £1 million per year. What will she do now that she has left the show?

Away from TV presenting Holly Willoughby is a brand ambassador for Garnier and M&S as well as former brand ambassador for Diet Coke. She has also created her own lifestyle brand Wylde Moon and written over 15 books from children’s stories to wellness and parenting.

In October 2022, Holly Willoughby’s seven-figure deal with M&S was renewed for another two years. It is believed that she took home £750,000 from her partnership with Garnier in 2021. Her lifestyle brand Wylde Moon - launched in 2021 - to help “you reconnect with yourself” sells candles, diffusers, wax melts and perfumes - reportedly making over £12 million per year. The Wylde Moon products are also available to buy from Harrods.

Holly Willoughby also has a home collection range with Dunelm, the collaboration is thought to have earned her £1 million according to Mail Online.

She also owns 80 percent of Roxy Media Ltd, the other 20 percent belongs to husband TV producer Dan Baldwin. In 2020 Holly made the decision to leave YMU talent agency to start her own company and manage herself. The media company has earned '£4.5million in the last three years' according to the annual accounts filed and obtained by Daily Mail.