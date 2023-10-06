Holly Willoughby was forced to stand down from duties on This Morning after police foiled an alleged kidnap plot

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have confirmed that a 36-year-old man has been charged for "soliciting to commit murder, incitement to commit rape and incitement to commit kidnap" against This Morning star Holly Willoughby

Essex Police confirmed that Gavin Plumb was arrested on Wednesday evening (4 September) "as part of an ongoing investigation". Willoughby is reportedly under a police guard at her home in London after officers allegedly found “sinister messages” threatening to kidnap and seriously harm the 42-year-old according to The Sun.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mother-of-three was noticeably absent from ITV’s flagship show, This Morning on Thursday (October 5) after the sinister plot to kidnap the star was foiled by police. Police cars and forensics were said to be surrounding the man’s flat in Harlow, Essex, as they searched the scene for evidence. A round-the-clock guard has now been put in place at Willoughby’s residence, where she lives with her husband and children.

Holly Willoughby Featured Image - 2023-09-06T104227.612.jpg

Superintendent Tim Tubbs said: “This was an extremely fast paced investigation, with many of our officers and national partners working overnight to secure these charges. The safeguarding of any victim is paramount and we will continue to prioritise this as the investigation proceeds.”

A source told the paper: “Investigations are continuing but police are treating this as a credible conspiracy to kidnap Holly. There were apparently some sinister and threatening messages found on electronic devices threatening to seriously harm her.”

Willoughby was informed of the situation just before she was due to go on air and was said to have been left “shocked and distraught”. Host Josie Gibson kicked off the morning show saying: “Look who’s joined me. It’s only the one and only Alison Hammond.”