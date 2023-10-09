When will Holly Willoughby return to This Morning after man is charged over plot to kidnap and murder TV host?
ITV was thrown into chaos after a plot to kidnap and murder Holly Willoughby was uncovered
Holly Willoughby is set to take an indefinite break from presenting ITV1 This Morning for as long as two months after a kidnap and murder plot was uncovered. Gavin Plum was charged with soliciting to commit murder over an alleged plot to kidnap presenter Holly Willoughby.
The TV presenter, 42, did not appear on Thursday’s (October 5) show and was reportedly under police protection. GBBO host Alison Hammond stepped in to present the show alongside Josie Gibson.
Speaking to Mail Online, friends close to Holly Willoughby said: “Holly couldn't believe that she got up one morning and that's how the day went. It is absolutely awful, it's difficult to find the words.”
Understandably Holly Willoughby will be taking some time off from presenting This Morning and may not return until after her usual October half term break. It is believed that she may return to the show on Monday October 30.
Celebrity Kidnap Plots Uncovered
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham
David and Victoria Beckham have been targets for kidnap plots in the past. Back in 1999 a plan to kidnap their eldest son Brooklyn - who was a baby at the time - was uncovered. The plan was to snatch Victoria and her baby whilst husband David Beckham played football and demand a six figure ransom. No arrests were made as the criminals never got past the planning stage.
A few years later in 2002 five people were arrested over an alleged conspiracy to kidnap Victoria Beckham. A spokesperson for Scotland Yard at the time said: “Four men and one woman have been arrested today by officers from the Metropolitan Police Service and Organised Crime Command for offences of theft and conspiracy to kidnap, following information passed to the police by The News of the World."
Princess Anne - 1974
Princess Anne survived a kidnap attempt when she was 23-years-old (1974). After attending a charity event with her first husband Captain Mark Phillips, a car blocked their path and its driver, Ian Ball, pulled out a handgun.
Anne’s chauffeur, her security officer, and nearby tabloid journalist who tried to intervene were all shot. Former boxer Ron Russell - who happens to be walking by - came to rescue punching Ian Ball in the head and got Princess Anne to safety. Ian Ball was planning to kidnap the Princess and ask for a £2 million ransom.
Justin Bieber - 2012
A team of former prisoners planned to kidnap popstar Justin Bieber after he performed at Madison Square Garden. Mark Staake and Tanner Ruane planned a gruesome kidnap of the singer who was 18 at the time. A short statement released by Justin Bieber’s management read: “We take every precaution to protect and ensure the safety of Justin and his fans.”