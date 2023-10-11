As Holly Willoughby’s accused kidnapper, Gavin Plumb, assesses his situation with solicitors, when will he be in Chelmsford Crown Court?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With Holly Willoughby confirming on social media that she will be stepping away from her role on ‘This Morning’ earlier this week, the attention once again focuses on 36-year-old Gavin Plumb, who was charged over “soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap” last Friday (October 6 2023) at Chelmsford magistrates court.

The charges come after Essex Police made an arrest on Wednesday October 4 2023, with Plumb, a father-of-two, accused of plotting online with a man in the United States of America earlier this week to commit crimes against the TV star. According to the charges, he is accused of having “solicited, encouraged, persuaded, endeavoured to persuade, or proposed” the murder of Ms Willoughby.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Additionally, Plumb is said to have encouraged the other individual to travel to the UK to carry out a kidnap plot and had "assembled a kidnap and restraint kit capable of encouraging or assisting the commission of the kidnap of Holly Willoughby".

During his appearance on Friday, Plumb confirmed his name, date of birth, and address, and mentioned that he has been working as a security guard in Harlow. The prosecution described the case as a "detailed plan" to kidnap and murder Holly Willoughby, alleging that he conspired with another person to commit these offences.

Plumb has been remanded in jail until his next court appearance on November 3 2023 at Chelmsford Crown Court, where a plea hearing will occur regarding his charges, in the meantime discussing with his solicitors his best course of action.