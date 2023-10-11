After Holly Willoughby released a statement that she will not be returning to This Morning, why the show needs to END now

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Holly Willoughby has released a statement where she revealed that after 14 years on This Morning, she is not returning to the ITV morning show. In the statement Holly said “I have let ITV know that after 14 years I will not be returning to This Morning.

She also went on to say “To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together. Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holly finished her statement by saying that “It’s been an honour to just be part of it’s story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family.”

Holly has been absent from ITV’s This Morning since last week when a man was charged with soliciting to commit murder over an alleged plot to kidnap her. Her statement made no reference to this.

Holly’s decision to leave This Morning comes five months after the show was hit by a scandal after Phillip Schofield left after admitting to lying about having an affair with a younger colleague. When she returned to the show after Phillip Schofield’s exit, she delivered an emotional statement where she said that “You, me and all of us at This Morning gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth, who acted in a way that they themselves telt that they had to resign from ITV, and step down from a career that they loved. That is a lot to process.”

Holly also said that “I think what unites us all now is a desire to heal for the health and wellbeing of everyone.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the time of her return to This Morning, I felt very strongly that the show had run its course, and that it needed to end. Holly has made the right decision for her family and herself to leave the show, but I also believe it is the right thing for her career.

Although Holly and her family are of course enduring a stressful time, I think at the same time, the television presenter will be able to take stock of her career and contemplate what she wants to do next . ITV bosses now need to make the decision to pull the plug on the show, rather than look for possible replacements.

The Daily Mail have already looked at the ‘potential runner and riders’ including Josie Gibbons who is currently 2/1, Rochelle Humes who is 10/1, and Lisa Snowdon who is 16/1. However, I think it would be a grave mistake for any of these presenters to consider taking over from Holly but wait and see instead if ITV come up with a new name and format for a daytime show.

Although Holly said in her statement that “Richard and Judy said ‘we only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers,’ I think times have moved on since Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan presented the show from its inception in 1988 until 2001.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I remember I used to love watching Richard and Judy because the show was innovative and fresh, with a mix of celebrity interviews, cookery tips and insightful phone-ins. Although I know there are plenty of This Morning fans still left, I do think that it has become dull, formulaic and simply not an entertaining watch.