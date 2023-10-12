Holly Willoughby has quit as a presenter on ITV's This Morning after 14 years - and fans have speculated on what she will do next

Holly Willoughby has shocked fans by quitting This Morning. The TV presenter who had hosted the ITV daytime show for 14 years, released a statement on Instagram yesterday (October 11) where she explained she had to "make the decision for me and my family".

The news comes after Willoughby has been noticeably absent from This Morning following police foiling a kidnap plot. Essex Police have confirmed that 36-year-old Gavin Plumb has been charged for "soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap" against the former This Morning presenter, with his next court case appearance due on 3 November.

This Morning presenters Rochelle Humes and Craig Doyle addressed her leaving during yesterday's show. Humes said she "is quite rightly putting her family first", whilst Doyle added: "the show must go on."

Since the news, fans have been speculating on social media what Willoughby will do next, with some claiming she "probably" is in talks with the BBC about "fronting" a new day time show.

So, why did Holly Willoughby leave This Morning, what have fans said about possible new job and who will replace her? Here's everything you need to know.

Holly Willoughby: why has she left This Morning?

Willoughby released a statement on Instagram explaining why she had decided to leave This Morning. Describing it as a "difficult goodbye", the TV presenter wrote: “I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning.” She went on to say that had to "make the decision for me and my family” adding she “will miss you all very much”.

On Wednesday (11 October), following news of her exit, This Morning was hosted by Rochelle Humes and Craig Doyle. The presenters opened up the show directly addressing Willoughby's absence.

Humes said: "Hello and welcome to your Wednesday's This Morning and of course we want to send our love, best wishes and respect to Holly." Doyle continued: "Last night Holly made what we know will have been a heart-breaking decision to leave This Morning after 14 years."

Humes continued: "Holly loved her job here. And was really looking forward to the future of the show, but recent events, especially in the past few weeks, have been hard to deal with. She is quite rightly putting her family first."

Doyle said: "On behalf of everyone here, front and behind the camera, we just loved working with Holly and she made coming to work so much fun. We're all really really sad and we're really going to miss her."

Humes agreed: "Holly has said she's incredibly proud of what she's achieved on this show and so are we. She will forever be one of us." Doyle ended the statement by saying: "As Holly knows only too well, the show must go on."

Holly Willoughby has quit This Morning after 14 years as a presenter (Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Holly Willoughby: what have fans speculated about new job?

Fans on social media have been speculating that Willoughby could be in talks with the BBC for a new daytime show, which may also feature her former co-star Phillip Schofield.

Reported by The Irish Sun, one fan wrote on social media: "Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are probably already in talks with the BBC about fronting a new daytime TV show #ThisMorning".

Another fan shared: "I guess Holly and the BBC will be in negotiations soon. Be a big mistake in my opinion to pay her more than Fiona Bruce for example. Licence fee payers are enraged over Gary Lineker huge payday." Continuing: "BBC be tough & don't get bullied by her agent. Pay her no more than Fiona."

Whilst a third fan shared: "BBC currently designing the set for Brunch with Holly."

Despite speculation from fans, there has been no confirmation that Willoughby will be taking on a new job following her This Morning exit.

Who will replace Holly Willoughby on This Morning?

ITV have not confirmed yet who will be replacing Willoughby on This Morning, but there are a few options. The most popular choice would be This Morning presenter Alison Hammond who also co-hosts the Great British Bake Off alongside Noel Fielding. Another possibility is Josie Gibson who started presenting on This Morning in 2021 and filled in for Willoughby over the summer when she was on holiday.

According to William Hill, Hammond is the favourite to take over, with William Hill spokesperson, Lee Phelps, explaining: “With Holly Willoughby choosing to leave This Morning after 14 years this week, we make Alison Hammond the clear frontrunner to assume the vacancy on the ITV show."

Here are the odds for who will replace Holly Willoughby on This Morning: