I’m A Celebrity 2023: Rumoured campmates, start date, trailer and Is Nigel Farage set to join?
As Nigel Farage is reportedly in talks to join I’m A Celebrity, which other stars are also rumoured to be in the 2023 show?
It is nearly that time of year once again when Ant and Dec head to Australia to present the new series of I’m A Celebrity. Although there is no confirmed date yet for the return of the ITV show, rumoured dates are said to be Sunday November 12 2023 or Sunday November 19 2023. According to reports, the latest name rumoured to be entering the jungle is Nigel Farage. He is reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ with ITV about joining the 2023 show.
According to The Sun, “The deal, possibly worth up to £1 million is being brokered by 2017’s winner Georgia Toffolo’s talent company-The Visionary Talent Agency.” The article goes on to say that “Producers reckon signing him up will ensure another hit series after last year’s when disgraced ex-Health Secretary Matt Hancock was a stand-out contestant.”
It has been reported that campmates recruited for this year's' I'm A Celebrity’ include Frankie Dettori and This Morning’s Josie Gibson. Nigel Farage is not the only politician who has been reported to be heading to Australia. Former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss is another name who has been in the frame to join the show and in the late summer, Boris Johnson was said to have ‘held talks’ with ITV bosses.
Other stars rumoured to be entering the jungle include Good Morning’s Alex Beresford and former Love Island’s Olivia Attwood who did appear in last year’s series, but had to leave after a medical issue after only a few days. She revealed to The Mirror that “I owe it to myself and the viewers to finish that experience, but it's a big chunk out of your life.” The other celebrities in the running to be a part of I’m A Celebrity 2023 include former Rugby player Danny Cipriani, Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson whose girlfriend Zara McDermott is currently favourite to leave Strictly Come Dancing 2023, and Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall. Denise Van Outen has also been suggested as a possible campmate, as well as Coronation Street actor Chris Gascoyne who is soon leaving his role as Peter Barlow in the ITV soap.