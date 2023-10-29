As Nigel Farage is reportedly in talks to join I’m A Celebrity, which other stars are also rumoured to be in the 2023 show?

It is nearly that time of year once again when Ant and Dec head to Australia to present the new series of I’m A Celebrity. Although there is no confirmed date yet for the return of the ITV show, rumoured dates are said to be Sunday November 12 2023 or Sunday November 19 2023. According to reports, the latest name rumoured to be entering the jungle is Nigel Farage. He is reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ with ITV about joining the 2023 show.

According to The Sun, “The deal, possibly worth up to £1 million is being brokered by 2017’s winner Georgia Toffolo’s talent company-The Visionary Talent Agency.” The article goes on to say that “Producers reckon signing him up will ensure another hit series after last year’s when disgraced ex-Health Secretary Matt Hancock was a stand-out contestant.”

Nigel Farage is the latest politician to be linked to I'm A Celebrity 2023

It has been reported that campmates recruited for this year's' I'm A Celebrity’ include Frankie Dettori and This Morning’s Josie Gibson. Nigel Farage is not the only politician who has been reported to be heading to Australia. Former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss is another name who has been in the frame to join the show and in the late summer, Boris Johnson was said to have ‘held talks’ with ITV bosses.